Jada Pinkett Smith Reacts To Tupac Shakur’s Murder Suspect Arrest: 'I Hope We Can Get Some Answers'

Jada Pinkett Smith is feeling hopeful to finally get “answers” for the death of her close friend Tupac Shakur.

The 52-year-old actress took to Instagram Stories on Friday night to react to the news of the arrest of a suspect in connection with the late rapper’s murder. She wrote in a brief message to her followers:

“Now I hope we can get some answers and have some closure. R.I.P. Pac.”

We cannot imagine how hard this huge update in the case must be for Jada. See her post (below):

As we previously reported, the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department arrested Duane “Keefe D” Davis on Friday morning as a suspect in connection to the murder of Tupuc, who was fatally shot on September 13, 1996. He was charged with one count of murder with the use of a deadly weapon. According to the Associated Press, police said at a press conference that Davis was deemed the alleged “on-ground, on-site commander” who “ordered the death” of the iconic artist. Wow.

This was the first massive development in a case that went cold ever since the slaying occurred more than two decades ago, so everyone close to Tupac must be feeling a ton of emotions right now. Reactions to what Jada had to say, Perezcious readers? Let us know in the comments.

