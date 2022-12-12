Well, it would appear Ben Affleck is a cheater. Sad news for fans of long term relationships, because new photos reveal the Argo director getting real cozy with… Starbucks?! LOLz!

That’s right — fans of the 50-year-old know he has a strict coffee preference for Dunkin’ Donuts (now just called Dunkin). He’s been photographed so many times juggling coffees and donuts from the franchise — and in one infamous incident dropping them all! He told Collider back in 2019:

“I have Dunkin’ Donuts everyday.”

While discussing the chain’s expansion to SoCal, he referred to it at the time as “amazing,” adding:

“I have it every day and people are always like, ‘Where is that? Is that near here?’ So, I feel like I’m spreading the word.”

But all good things must come to an end, it seems, as the Justice League star was spotted last Friday exiting a Santa Monica, California Starbucks with a Frappuccino in hand… Oh yeah, and don’t worry — wifey Jennifer Lopez was with him!

The two were in close quarters as they exited the brewing titan, with J.Lo in a slicked-back pony, Valentino sweater, black pants, and chunky beige boots. The Boston native on the other hand wore a navy flannel, classic jeans, and blue Nikes. See (below):

Ben Affleck cheats on Dunkin' with Starbucks during coffee run with Jennifer Lopez https://t.co/3pTlFOTwJH pic.twitter.com/PbEimOlZqA — Page Six (@PageSix) December 11, 2022

The two look to be absolutely thriving four months after their August wedding in Georgia, and we LOVE to see it!

Hopefully Ben’s actual cheating days are long behind him, as you’ll likely remember he was infamously banned from the Hard Rock Casino’s blackjack tables back in 2014 for counting cards (which isn’t cheating per se, but very much frowned upon).

As for his relationship with the Hustlers star — he may have fallen in love with baby momma Jennifer Garner while still dating Lopez back in the early 2000s, but we don’t foresee any cheating this time around. Bennifer 2.0 seem happier than ever! But… they also may be a Starbucks couple.

Did she lure him away from Dunkin? Is he a Starbucks guy now? Maybe it’s not cheating — it’s a full-on breakup?? So much for spreading the word…

What do you think of Ben’s Dunkin betrayal, Perezcious readers? Was it just a lapse in judgment, or has he officially entered his Starbucks era? Let us know in the comments down below!

[Images via MEGA/WENN]