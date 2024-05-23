Ben Affleck Cheekily Hides His Ring Finger As Jennifer Lopez Relationship Drama Plays Out!

Ben Affleck is done giving any hints about his relationship drama with Jennifer Lopez!

Ever since divorce rumors emerged, the actor has been going back and forth about whether or not he decides to wear his ring. And, obviously, once those bands come off for good, it could be a sign these two are really done! But it would seem the Good Will Hunting alum is no longer playing along with all the media speculation.

The father of three was photographed on Wednesday in Los Angeles while picking up his 12-year-old son Samuel from school. In the pic, obtained by Us Weekly, Ben was seen in dark pants and a blue t-shirt — with a blue sweater very carefully draped across his left arm and hand, concealing his hand and ring finger from view. He smiled wide for the camera before getting into the car and driving off. Maybe he knew what he was doing and having a good laugh??

Is he being shady or just trolling us all? Check out the pic and his big-ass smile to decide for yourself HERE. Who knew breakup drama would have this guy so happy! LOLz!!

As Perezcious readers know, when reports surfaced that Ben had moved out, he was photographed with his ring on. Since then, it’s been on a case-by-case basis, but he’s had on the jewelry more times than not, including on Tuesday night when he went out to dinner with friends instead of joining J.Lo on her movie press tour in Mexico City that night.

She, on the other hand, has always been pictured with her silver wedding band on — even while showing up solo to all these events! When asked about the “rumors” surrounding her marriage during a promo panel on Wednesday, her co-star Simu Liu shut it down, saying:

“Okay we’re not doing that. Thank you so much guys, we really appreciate it.”

The singer also chimed in:

“You know better than that.”

The shade! But it’s clear Bennifer isn’t going to be commenting on this chatter… for now, at least!

Reactions? Do you think Ben was hiding his hand on purpose? Let us know (below)!

