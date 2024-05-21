Inside Jennifer Lopez's Daily 'Frustration' With Ben Affleck

What’s going on with Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez? Well, their marriage “is not in the best place at the moment.” So says a source in the latest issue of People magazine. And it already feels like a major understatement considering what we’ve heard lately!

According to multiple report, Ben moved out of their $60 million marital home in Beverly Hills and is sleeping in a rental home a few miles away in Brentwood. It’s a really bad sign, though the severity of the trouble is up for debate.

It seems the major thing everyone agrees on is the issues they’ve been having are all years, if not decades, old. A “music source” (so one close to Jen) told People more about the couple’s fundamental differences:

“She likes to open her heart to her fans and to the world. He is more introspective and private. This has been difficult day-to-day.”

And a “film source” told the mag about his take on who he married:

“He’s always been impressed about how she works so hard and has achieved so much success. But the openness and promotion is not his way.”

Wow, yeah. It’s the same story we’ve heard from lots of sources — including the ultimate insiders, Bennifer themselves! Ben said in the Greatest Love Story Never Told documentary he and J.Lo were “two people with different kinds of approaches trying to learn to compromise.” He explained:

“Getting back together, I said, ‘listen, one of the things I don’t want is a relationship on social media.’ Then I sort of realized it’s not a fair thing to ask. It’s sort of like, you’re gonna marry a boat captain and you go, ‘Well, I don’t like the water.'”

But… it didn’t stop him from not wanting it. A compromise only works if you can live with it. And Ben clearly can’t if he’s moved out, right?

But as it turns out, Jennifer is having a really hard time, too. The film source says it’s annoying Ben isn’t as “structured or disciplined in general as Jennifer.” Well, we mean… obviously! Who is?? She works out non-stop and always eats right, she finds the time to be a pop star AND an actress, all while being a parent to teens! Who could be expected to keep up with that? Even Ben Affleck can’t be on all the time like she can. The insider says of Ben not coming up to J.Lo’s standards:

“This is not a bad thing. But it causes frustration.”

“Frustration.” That’s certainly in line with what we heard from a source spilling to ET on Tuesday. They said Ben thinks J.Lo “has a hard time feeling satisfied”:

“Ben is one of the only people who feels comfortable enough to be honest and real with Jen. It’s part of why Jen loves him, but also why she’s upset with him.”

Was the unsaid part that he’s always honest about not feeling it? Like if she wants to go take pics or make a public appearance? He just tells her NO instead of rising to the occasion? Hmm. Inneresting how these quotes fit together, no?

The question is, will they make it? People‘s film source is iffy, musing:

“I don’t know if they will split, or if this is something they will work through.”

Meanwhile the music source has a positive note to consider:

“There have always been clashes in their styles and how they handle issues, but nothing has stopped their love over the years.”

We’d say that’s a really optimistic take. Something very much did stop their love over the years. Over nearly 20 years! While they eventually did give it another shot, it’s a little unfair to give them credit for all that time they were broken up and with other people.

What do YOU think, Perezcious readers? Will Bennifer 2.0 make it longer than the first go-round??

