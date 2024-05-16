Ahh! Jennifer Lopez LIKES Post About Toxic Partners Who 'Lack Integrity & Emotional Safety' Amid Ben Affleck Divorce Rumors!!

Things aren’t looking good for Bennifer!!! Not good at all!

As we previously reported, a source revealed to In Touch Weekly that Ben Affleck “moved out” of his and Jennifer Lopez’s house in Los Angeles as “they’re headed for a divorce.” Ben was then spotted by TMZ driving away from a property in Brentwood where he reportedly has been staying a lot lately, even at night, instead of with the singer at their marital home. Neither Ben nor Jen has addressed the breakup rumors. However, one of them added fuel to the fire by liking an eyebrow-raising post about toxic partners this week!

Relationship coach Lenna Marsak shared a post on Instagram in March about how someone “cannot build a healthy relationship with someone who …” and then lists off a bunch of descriptions, including:

“Lacks integrity & emotional safety.” “Doesn’t respect your time, doesn’t think it’s important to call/text back in a respectable time frame.” “Lacks effective communication skills = silent treatment, withdraws, refuses to communicate unless it’s on their terms” “Doesn’t know who they are or what they want.”

Check it out (below):

And guess who liked the post? It’s an easy guess considering only one of them has an IG account. But yes, it was Jennifer! She appears to have connected with the post since she liked it on Thursday morning. Is this her way of giving us insight into why things have gone south in her marriage to Ben? If the divorce rumors are true, it seems so! See (below):

Reactions, Perezcious readers? Do you think Ben and Jen are over? Sound OFF in the comments!

