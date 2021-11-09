Bennifer Struggling For Time Together Due To 'Intense' Work Schedules: 'It's Difficult For Them To Be Apart'

It’s clear Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez just love spending time with each other!

And even though it’s sad to see them have to depart each other’s company when it’s time to head back to the working world, it’s also soooo cute to watch them kiss and reconnect before parting!

The 49-year-old movie star and the 52-year-old Latina pop queen spent a special weekend together in El Lay these last few days, and made sure to share their love with each other when it was time to say goodbye with a big ol’ smooch right there on the tarmac prior to J.Lo taking off.

Yummy!

Lip lock aside, though, it sounds like the pressures of work and the constant travel that these A-listers undertake is getting to them a little bit.

An insider spoke to People about the high-profile duo’s time zone-changing relationship, explaining that they are making the most of a tricky scheduling situation:

“Jennifer and Ben spent the weekend together in L.A. They still have intense work schedules, but are finding time for each other whenever they can. Several times, Jennifer flew to Austin for only a few hours before she had to return to filming in Vancouver. It’s difficult for them to be apart.”

Oh, no!

Optimism still reins supreme, though, as the source made clear:

“They are making it work though. They are incredibly happy when they are together. It’s like the distance has made them appreciate their relationship even more. Jennifer keeps gushing about how amazing Ben is. He makes her very happy.”

Wow! How ’bout that?!

You can see pics of the smooch HERE. They look happy AF, don’t they?!

We can certainly sympathize that busy work schedules might be pressing into their desire to be together though. Filming and concert dates and all that don’t always cooperate!

Still, it sounds like there’s a respite coming right around the corner: Ho, ho, ho, ’tis the holiday season!

While they are still working out the details regarding where they will spend Christmas, a source previously made clear to People that the pair — and their children — are all about spreading holiday cheer in a family-only environment:

“They will both get a break. For Jennifer, Christmas is all about the kids. She makes it very special for them. She loves Christmas. This year, it will take some more planning since Ben wants to be with his kids too. They haven’t made any specific holiday decisions yet and are still working it all out.”

Awww. Just as it should be, right?!

What do U think of Bennifer’s busy fall and family-oriented winter upcoming, Perezcious readers?? Share your thoughts down in the comments (below)…

