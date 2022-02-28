The ADORABLE Reason Ben Affleck Skipped Out On The SAG Awards

If you watched the SAG Awards, you may have noticed a pretty surprising absence by one particular A-lister.

Despite being nominated for Outstanding Performance By A Male Actor In A Supporting Role for his work in The Tender Bar, Ben Affleck wasn’t even there to accept his award if he won! So where was he?

Well, it turns out his priorities are actually in a pretty good order at the moment. While in the film, Affleck plays an uncle acting as a father figure to his nephew (IRL he was playing an actual dad to his son Samuel Affleck).

According to multiple sources, the Oscar winner was too busy helping his and Jennifer Garner‘s youngest celebrate his 10th birthday to bother with another awards show appearance. How cute!

Ben has gushed multiple times in the past about how hard he tries to impress his son — who prefers Adam Driver‘s Star Wars character to his Batman. LOLz! Relive that amazing story — and get a good idea about how important Sam’s birthdays are to Ben at about the 7:35 mark (below)!

As it turns out, Ben didn’t win anyway.

No, in fact the moment was incredibly sweet as Troy Kotsur became the first deaf person to win a solo SAG award for his scene-stealing work in Coda. And he gave a historic and heartwarming speech. So all worked out!

