Damn! Bethenny Frankel Calls Meghan Markle A 'Terrible Businessperson' -- Here's Why!

Holy s**t!

Bethenny Frankel has a HOT take on Meghan Markle!

The Real Housewives of New York City alum has never been shy about dissing the royal, but she’s leaning in extra hard this month! Last week, the reality star slammed the Duchess of Sussex for not letting go of her problems with the palace. Now, after Meghan has continued to lament her past in various interviews, Bethenny is straight-up calling her a “terrible, terrible businesswoman.” Yeesh!

In a new TikTok post addressing her opinions on Meghan uploaded on Monday, the Skinnygirl CEO argued the Suits alum is “painting herself into a corner” and letting the “BS” take over. She wrote in her caption:

“Timing is Everything, don’t believe your own BS & play chess not checkers.”

She also elaborated in the video, but not without a little fear of retaliation (something she’s struggled with before). Bethenny began:

“So I’m thinking about this Meghan Markle s**tshow. She could f**k up a wet dream. Maybe I’ll be canceled for saying this. Maybe this is not the forum and maybe my podcast is, but I just think we have to be able to say something without getting beaten down.”

What did she just have to say about the mother of two? Bethenny continued:

“She is a terrible, terrible businessperson [and] strategist. She’s playing checkers, not chess because she is overplaying her hand, and she is painting herself into a corner, becoming a woman without a country.”

We think the “checkers” and “chess” analogy is about being reactive rather than proactive, not thinking enough steps ahead. Once she brings poker into it, we’re a little lost…

While the 51-year-old believes Meg left a “terrible situation,” she thinks she keeps “f**king it up” when it comes to creating a life outside of the British family — particularly because she won’t let the drama go!

This is similar to remarks Bethenny made last week when she blasted the Archetypes podcast host for continuing to dredge up the past while claiming she wants to be done with the royal family. On her podcast, Just B, the businesswoman argued:

“She’s very much like a Housewife in that she can’t stop talking about the very thing that she wants to be irrelevant. [It’s like] when you … want to separate from the Housewives. ‘It was toxic, I don’t want to be part of the drama,’ or whatever the Housewife says. [But] then … for the next five years, always talking about the very thing you’re trying to extricate yourself from.”

A very, very strong point! The entrepreneur also gave some advice straight out of a Disney film, saying:

“When you leave the royal family, leave the royal family. You learned something, you said it, we heard you … and [still] in every single interview you do you’re talking about the royal family. Let it go, Elsa. Move forward. Create change in the future.”

But this wasn’t the first time the television personality decided to share her unfiltered thoughts about the mom of two. Last year, just before Oprah Winfrey’s bombshell interview with the royal couple aired, Bethenny sounded a bit less like she was trying to be helpful as she shared a few news clippings of the controversial celeb on Twitter, commenting:

“Cry me a river… the plight of being a game show host, fairly unknown actress, to suffering in a palace, w tiaras & 7 figure weddings for TWO WHOLE YEARS to being a household name w @Oprah on speed dial, fetching 7 m for interviews, hundreds of millions in media deals.”

Cry me a river…the plight of being a game show host, fairly unknown actress, to suffering in a palace, w tiaras & 7 figure weddings for TWO WHOLE YEARS to being a household name w @Oprah on speed dial, fetching 7 m for interviews, hundreds of millions in media deals. ???? #MARRY https://t.co/AsbeYPF9ry — Bethenny Frankel (@Bethenny) March 7, 2021

Bethany’s harsh tweet backfired and she ended up suffering some consequences, as she reflected this time around:

“I remember talking about this before the Oprah interview and getting death threats and losing major deals and having many A-list people text me that they agree with me secretly, but then friends of her texting me, ‘Please take down what you said.’ She’s a polarizing person, don’t get it twisted. But I made a personal choice to not be terrified. And not not talk because I’m scared of what happened last time, but maybe I have to say it differently. I also have to really tell you, it was horrible getting beaten down and trolled for saying something that I read back and thought, ‘is it that bad what I said?’ And then you do an apology and it’s not the right apology. I mean, it was brutal! I’m not going to lie. It would have been so much easier to just not say anything.”

Just like Meghan should be keeping her mouth shut, right? The Bravolebrity continued:

“Now everyone’s thinking she’s a liar. You know, the tide’s turned. It does show all of us timing is everything because it’s really like Meghan. […] It may not be the message, it’s the messenger.”

But wait, there’s more…

Even Prince Harry was in her firing lane!! Bethenny argued Harry and Meghan do “not [make] a great combination” when it comes to handling their public life. She explained:

“And she is just really not a good business strategist. She is not listening to smart people. Unfortunately, she’s not married to someone who can help her navigate this because it doesn’t seem like she listens to him — and he may not even have any input.”

The New York native summed it up with some help from the Kardashians, teasing:

“In the words of the wise prophet, Khloé Kardashian, if you’re not the smartest person in the room, go to another room. So, Harry and Meghan are running in circles in the same goddamn dummy room. Talk to someone smart. Start strategizing cause you are literally boxing yourself in.”

LOLz!!

Watch her full statement on Meghan (below)!

Love how she’s not afraid to go there — but do you agree with her perspective?! Sound OFF (below)!

