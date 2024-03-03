Travis Barker Shares Adorable Peek At His & Kourtney Kardashian’s Son Rocky! Look!

Travis Barker is giving fans a glimpse of his son!

On Saturday, the drummer took to Instagram to share a little peek at his 4-month-old son Rocky, whom he shares with Kourtney Kardashian. Still no face reveal, but the 48-year-old shared the most adorable pic of little Rocky’s tiny foot resting on his drum set.

It was the first pic in a dump showcasing the Australia and New Zealand legs of his Blink-182 tour, and also included on stage looks at the rocker and a cute shot of he and Kourt posing together behind a photo cutout board. He captioned it:

“tour was over, we’d survived”

Scroll through (below):

So cute!

The married couple have opted to keep Rocky offline for the most part, only sharing occasional glimpses at him here and there. They shared the first look at him in a photoshoot back in December, which you can see (below):

