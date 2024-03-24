Late Sister Wives Star Garrison Brown Honored In Most Touching Way By Arizona Animal Shelter!

Garrison Brown has been honored in the most touching way following his death.

As parents Janelle and Kody Brown continue to reel from the tragic death of their 25-year-old son earlier this month, the late animal lover’s legacy has been solidified at one of his most favorite places. For those who don’t know, Garrison was a loving cat dad of rescue felines from shelters in the Flagstaff, Arizona area. One of which was High Country Humane, which on Saturday revealed they named their Cat Adoption Room after him!

The shelter shared the news in an Instagram post which featured a plaque in honor of Garrison’s memory. They wrote:

“Today, we honor Robert Garrison Brown for his love and compassion towards cats and all animals by naming our Cat Adoption Room after him and the cats he loved and adopted from us. Garrison, your memory has touched so many lives already and will continue to do so here at High Country Humane for years to come. Thank you for sharing your passion for animals with us, we will remember you always.”

SO sweet! The shelter included the following hashtags:

“#TogetherForCats #GarrisonBrown #NeverForgotten #Cats”

The post also featured a video touching on how many donations the shelter received in honor of Garrison in the wake of his death. See (below):

They also tagged Kody and Janelle, who re-shared the post on their Stories.

What a sweet gesture.

As we’ve been following, Garrison was sadly found dead in an apparent suicide earlier this month by his younger brother Gabriel. Our hearts continue to be with all the Browns, as well as the kitties he sadly left behind.

[Images via Garrison Brown/Instagram & TLC/YouTube]