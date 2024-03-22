Bianca Censori 'Hesitant' For Kanye West To Meet Her Dad To Talk About Her NSFW Outfits!

Bianca Censori’s father is more determined than ever to have a face-to-face conversation with Kanye West! We’ve heard he was upset with how is daughter was being treated, but that’s been exacerbated since his wife voiced her fears about Ye’s “intimidating” behavior when she visited the couple earlier this month! So much for “sweet talk.” But Leo Censori may have some trouble getting the pair Down Under right now…

For a while, her family has been concerned about the 29-year-old architectural designer’s NSFW outfits and eyebrow-raising public appearances while married to her allegedly controlling husband. Leo has even wanted to confront Kanye in person about how he’s turning her into a “trashy commodity.” Oof. In an attempt to ease her parents fears, Bianca reportedly swore this was all part of her “game plan,” and that she had everything under control. However, they aren’t convinced.

Bianca’s mom, Alexandra Censori, eventually traveled to the US “to see for herself after Bianca told her family she has this under control.” While she had been intent on going into full-on momma bear mode and “saving” her child, things didn’t go as planned. In fact, Kanye ended up being on his best behavior throughout her visit, which impressed Alexandra a lot. Leo apparently sees right through the act though. And now he wants to take matters into his own hands!

An insider told Dailymail.com on Friday the perturbed poppa demanded once again Bianca and Kanye fly to Australia to hash everything out. However, *she* hasn’t agreed to it yet. Why? The source claimed Bianca is “hesitant” to meet with him as she knows this will go badly:

“Kanye has been invited to go to Australia and Bianca is hesitant to allow this to happen because she knows how her father will react. Her dad still plans to have a sit down with Kanye, and Leo will not be intimidated by Kanye’s power or control. No one is expecting this to be all rainbows and family portraits.”

We can imagine the conversation will be extremely tense! But Leo won’t back down on having the family sit down together, especially since Alexandra failed to get through to Bianca during her visit. The insider said the Yeezy architect’s dad has been upset with his wife since the trip because he feels she only “enabled” her daughter:

“Bianca’s father was not necessarily pleased with his wife’s visit to see their daughter because he feels like she enabled Bianca to continue doing what she is doing. Yes, Bianca dressed provocatively while her mother was there, but it was nothing in comparison to some of the outfits she has worn prior to and since the visit.”

When Alexandra left, Bianca was right back to wearing risqué ensembles out in public. The Carnival rapper even took to Instagram on Thursday to share a video of her laying on an oversized bed while dressed head-to-toe in a white all-lace bodysuit and a pair of heels. Check it out (below):

Clearly, Alexandra didn’t change Bianca’s mind at all. While the mom fully intended to have a heart-to-heart with her daughter, she ended up getting wrapped up in the attention and Kanye’s “intimidating” demeanor instead. That’s why Leo is so disappointed right now! The source noted:

“Alexandra wanted to do this alone and her dad was under the impression that she was going to speak to her about how she is presenting herself. She was so caught up in the attention and fame of it all that she became slightly intimidated by Kanye’s influence.”

Bianca’s father doesn’t appear to be backing down on the matter anytime soon! Even if Leo convinces his daughter and Kanye to have a chat, do we think the 46-year-old rapper will listen? Unfortunately no. We’re guessing Ye will ignore it and continue to do whatever he wants with Bianca. Ugh. What do YOU think, Perezcious readers? Let us know.

