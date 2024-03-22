Dominic Purcell Posts SHADY Video Of Tish & Brandi Amid Noah Cyrus Feud!

Dominic Purcell has entered the chat!

The Prison Break star is seemingly throwing shade amid his wife Tish Cyrus‘ feud with her youngest daughter Noah! As Perezcious readers know, the mother and daughter have been fighting after the 56-year-old reportedly stole Dominic from the 24-year-old — and then married him. According to reports, Dominic and Noah had been seeing each other for months when the music manager swooped in and stole his heart. Mother and daughter reportedly haven’t talked since!

Despite allegedly helping to break up the family amid this saga, Dominic doesn’t seem to be feeling sorry!

On Thursday, he took to Instagram with a video of his wife and her daughter Brandi dancing to the hit song Austin by Dasha. The caption is quite telling as he wrote:

“Can’t keep good women down. I love it!! My wife tishy so beautiful, and daughter Brandi goin full country. “

Def sounds like he’s referencing the scandal with that first line! Tish was said to be “spiraling out of control” when the controversy first emerged — but guess she’s shaking it off now! And we guess we know who he thinks are the “good women” in this scenario? Ch-ch-check it out (below)!

Even the song lyrics are a lil salty!

While Noah hasn’t reacted to the post, Tish did comment several laughing face emojis. Fans, on the other hand, were WAY more critical! They hit back at the Legends of Tomorrow alum for making light of the controversy — one HE started by supposedly hooking up with both Cyrus ladies! They argued in the comments:

“Yall are shady af lol” “Yeah you couldn’t post this if her other daughter was in it yall were cute as hell til I found out you dated one of her YOUNGEST DAUGHTERS first”

About time he got called out! So far the women have been taking most of the heat, but the love triangle wouldn’t have been possible without Dom’s alleged actions! Just saying! If the John Doe star really did hook up with a much younger woman and then move right along to her mom… that’s pretty messed up.

If Tish actually wants to reconcile with her daughter, we’d recommend hitting pause on posts like this! It’s only going to make things worse! Reactions? Tell us in the comments (below)!

