You Won't BELIEVE What Bill Hader Did To Win Over Girlfriend Ali Wong! No Expense Was Spared!

Bill Hader is setting a high bar for suitors everywhere!

During her Netflix Is A Joke Fest set, according to Rolling Stone, Ali Wong spilled the tea on how their relationship came to be! The Beef actress explained that shortly after she filed for divorce from her ex Justin Hakuta in April 2022, the Saturday Night Live alum decided to shoot his shot. She said:

“I get a phone call from this guy who I met at a dinner party in the past, and he got my number from a mutual friend. He was like, ‘Hey, I just happened to hear the news about your divorce, and I’ve had a crush on you forever. I actually told my best friend years ago that you were my dream girl, and I know it sounds crazy, but I want you to be my girlfriend.'”

Wow!!

Related: Bethenny Frankel & Her Fiancé Break Up? He’s Reportedly Been Out With Other Women…

Talk about a bold move! Sensibly, Ali wasn’t having it right away. She said she turned him down at first because she’d just joined a dating app:

“I was like, ‘I just paid $25. You seem really nice, but I gotta get my money’s worth.'”

Ha! That didn’t deter Bill, though. All her rejection did was make him try harder! The comic revealed she went on vacation to Europe not long after this interaction — and Bill sent flowers to EVERY hotel she stayed at over the course of her trip! OMG! That’s either sweet or a big ol’ red flag!

Ali admitted this gesture got mixed reviews from her guy friends, but joked:

“That’s how cheap and lazy men have become. When a fellow man commits any act of kindness, any romantic gesture, it must be a symptom of an undiagnosed mental illness.”

LOLz!!

It’s funny, but also… It wasn’t a bunch of lazy dudebros who invented the notion of “lovebombing” and spread it as a common abuser tactic just to get out of having to go to any effort to impress women. You know how we know? Because they’re lazy! Ha!

The Barry star’s plan seemed to work, though, as by December of 2022 they were already sparking romance rumors. Then, in January, they officially made their red carpet debut as a couple! Things seem to be going well so far!

What do U think of Bill’s moves, Perezcious readers? Too much or just right? Sound OFF (below).

[Image via Nicky Nelson/MEGA/WENN]