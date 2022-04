Greentea Peng is giving us psychedelic R’n’B but it’s…. just her music.

This is not a gimmick.

It’s so smooth! With lyrics that bite!

And Hu Man has a nod to bossa nova too!

This is sickening!

No one else is giving us what she is!

Check it out above!

