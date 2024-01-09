Watch Billie Eilish Flirt With SI Swimsuit Model In Adorable Golden Globes Moment!

Aw, this is so cute! We love when celebs can’t help but let their true selves come out — and having a fan moment with Haley Kalil will do that!

The Sports Illustrated swimsuit model has become a HUGE influencer over the past year or so, basically since her split from former NFL star Matt Kalil. She has 3.7 million followers on Instagram, 7.9 mil on TikTok, and 5 mil on YouTube. That rise to fame got her an unexpected invite to the Golden Globes a few days ago, and she made the most of it, filming videos as she got close to stars like Taylor Swift and Jennifer Lawrence.

But she seemed most excited to meet Billie Eilish! While walking around recording, she crossed paths with the Globe winner for What Was I Made For from Barbie, and she had to fangirl on her! Haley said frankly:

“Billie, can I just say I am literally obsessed with you.”

Billie responded, without missing a beat:

“Thanks, babe! You look hot as balls!”

Awww! Can you imagine getting that compliment from Billie?! A flustered Haley responded, “You look hot as balls!” before turning to the camera and smiling uncontrollably, gushing:

“I love her!”

See the whole cute moment (below)!

Whether it was just being sweet or genuine flirting, it’s so nice to see Billie coming out of her shell when it comes to being intimidated by beautiful women. She told Variety in an interview back in November:

“I’ve never really felt like I could relate to girls very well. I love them so much. I love them as people. I’m attracted to them as people. I’m attracted to them for real … I have deep connections with women in my life, the friends in my life, the family in my life. I’m physically attracted to them. But I’m also so intimidated by them and their beauty and their presence.”

Many fans took the remark about being attracted to women as Billie coming out as bisexual, something she later confirmed — though she wasn’t happy with how Variety handled it. She wrote on her IG after a red carpet interview asking her to clarify:

“thanks variety for my award and for also outing me on a red carpet at 11 am instead of talking about anything else that matters i like boys and girls leave me alone about it please literally who cares stream ‘what was i made for’”

Well, the news may have gone out in a bad way, but it’s out there now. So we have to wonder if this was sparks flying or just the magic of mutual appreciation… What do YOU think??

