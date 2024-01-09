Lip Reader Says Selena Gomez WAS Talking About Timothée Chalamet -- But Fans Got It Wrong!

The rumors continue as the internet tries to figure out just what the hell Selena Gomez was gossiping about!

In case you haven’t seen the viral clip by now, Selly G was caught at the Golden Globes spilling some tea to her besties Taylor Swift and Keleigh Sperry during a commercial break. Both ladies seem to be super intrigued with what the 31-year-old is telling them — Tay Tay’s jaw even drops at the revelation, so we know it had to be scorching hot!

At first, internet sleuths determined it looked like the Single Soon songstress was saying she asked Timothée Chalamet, who was sitting at a nearby table with his girlfriend Kylie Jenner for a pic. Rumors say she went on to reveal Kylie had told her no to the photo, leaving fans to speculate that maybe the Kylie Cosmetics founder was being protective of her man! A source quickly came forward to People to deny those rumors, saying the singer never even spoke to the couple — but now a lip reader is arguing back!

According to what lip-reading expert Jeremy Freeman told PageSix, he believes the Look At Her Now singer WAS gossiping about the Oscar nominee and his lady. He claims she told Taylor and Keleigh:

“He didn’t want a picture with me. He said no.”

OMG!

So TIMMY was the one that said no?! How come??

Selena and Timothée seemed to get along great when they starred together in A Rainy Day In New York, so we can’t help but wonder why he’d refuse a picture! Their friendship became a popular one amongst fans — you may remember when they used to go on Instagram Live together sometimes during the pandemic!

Ugh… What happened??

What do U think? Sound OFF (below).

