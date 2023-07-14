Billie Eilish Revisits Her Most Iconic Looks In Barbie-Themed What Was I Made For Music Video! Watch!

Billie Eilish is revisiting her old looks — on a scale fit for a Barbie doll!

The Oscar-winning songstress just debuted a music video to accompany her new original song, What Was I Made For, from the Barbie movie soundtrack — and she took the opportunity to reflect on some of her most iconic looks.

The video opens with the Happier Than Ever singer channeling Barbie in a vintage yellow skirt suit, yellow earrings, and the famous, original Barbie doll ponytail. She opens up a Barbie-branded case, and one by one starts setting out seven mini versions of famous looks she’s worn in the past!

Related: Margot Robbie Charged Crew For Not Wearing Pink On The Barbie Set!

To start off, she hung up the famous yellow ‘fit from her 2017 Bellyache music video. Next up was her luxurious white Chanel suit, which she wore to the 2020 Oscars. Third was her gothic, black look embellished with chains from the 2018 Lovely music video, in which she sang with Khalid. Fourth was the famous black, yellow, and gray camo puffer, which she wore in a 2017 interview with Vanity Fair.

So iconic!

And there were more! Fifth up was her moody white ensemble — also embellished with chains — from her 2018 music video for When the Party’s Over. Sixth was her yellow hoodie and matching pants from the chart-topping Bad Guy music video. And last but certainly not least, coming in at number seven, was her stylish Gucci suit she wore to the 2020 Grammys. Love it!! What a neat idea for a Barbie-themed music video!

Ch-ch-check out the Eilish-directed production (below):

She’s a Barbie girl in a Billie world! Or maybe the other way around? LOLz!!

Thoughts, Perezcious readers?? Let us know in the comments down below!

[Image via Billie Eilish/YouTube]