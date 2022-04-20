Blac Chyna's Mom Tokyo Toni BANNED From KarJenner Trial Courtroom After Wild Rant About Kris Jenner!

Blac Chyna’s mom, Tokyo Toni, has been banned from the courtroom in her daughter’s civil trial after a social media rant aimed at Kris Jenner came to light Monday night. Of course, it followed the first day of jury selection in the ongoing litigation battle between the famous family and Rob Kardashian’s ex-partner and baby momma.

The 50-year-old woman, whose real name is Shalana Hunter, had been in court on Monday to support her 33-year-old daughter in her ongoing nine-figure lawsuit against Kris’ famous family regarding an aborted reality TV venture. But after Toni took to Instagram following her first day in court with Chyna, things quickly went haywire.

In an IG Live video that streamed Monday night on the popular social media app, Toni took Kris to task — after claiming the entire family looked “homeless” in the courtroom. (Of course, Perezcious readers will recall that Kim Kardashian, Khloé Kardashian, and Kylie Jenner were all in attendance for day one of jury selection, too.)

According to The Sun, Toni opted to speak specifically about the momager, starting off with this line:

“[Kris] had a crusty-ass tanned suit with one button. It was horrible.”

Toni continued from there, comparing Kris to Jigsaw, the evil tricycle-riding villain from the Saw horror movie franchise.

Chyna’s mom smiled wide, showing off her teeth in a bid to mock Jigsaw’s facial features, and said this about her foe:

“We’re standing there, Kris all decrepit. … You all seen that thing that be on the tricycle, Saw? The little man on the tricycle?”

Oof…

Toni then added more, while touching her face, pantomiming as though she were putting on makeup:

“[Kris] look like… it looks like they’re dead and they paste the s**t and sparkled it…”

Tokyo also claimed that Kris’ daughter Kylie refused to look at her directly while the two were in court, with the 24-year-old instead opting to use “her peripheral” vision to glance over at points. The protective mother’s IG account has now been set to private.

On Tuesday morning, the KarJenner fam’s attorney in the case, Michael G. Rhodes, petitioned judge Gregory W. Alarcon to address Toni’s social media comments. Rhodes argued that Toni’s aggressive take on Monday’s courtroom events was tantamount to threatening language posted via social media, and told the judge:

“Ms. Jenner was worried about her physical safety.”

Chyna’s attorney Lynne Ciani argued that she has no control over what Toni posts on IG, which is true, but Judge Alarcon wasn’t moved by that argument. Instead, the judge agreed with Rhodes’ concerns, and banned Toni from the courtroom for the duration of the trial.

Ouch!

Of course, it doesn’t sound like jury selection has been going very well for the KarJenner fam so far. So maybe they needed a mini-victory like this today to off-set some of the drama.

