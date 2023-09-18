Thomas Markle BEGS Meghan & Harry To Let Him Meet His Grandkids Before He Dies!

Thomas Markle is pissed off!

Meghan Markle‘s father has called out his daughter and her husband Prince Harry once again for their “cruel” decision to ban him from meeting his grandkids! Damn!

In an interview with Good Morning Britain on Monday morning, Thomas, who is recovering from a stroke that left him unable to speak, told the hosts he hasn’t seen Meghan and Harry “in five years” — and still hasn’t “seen [his] grandkids,” revealing:

“I’m very upset about it as well because this is a cruel thing to do to a grandparent … to deny the right to see their grandchild.”

Well, that’s one way to look at it, and a selfish one at that. What’s most important for the child sometimes means what’s best and healthiest for the parents too. From the looks of it, Thomas has repeatedly overstepped boundaries to the detriment of his daughter and son-in-law’s mental health and wellbeing. It’s understandable if they have hesitations.

Thomas believes King Charles III hasn’t been allowed to see Prince Archie or Princess Lilibet either, but it hasn’t been confirmed what kind of relationship the monarch has with his son’s children at this time.

Either way, the 79-year-old continued to complain:

“The other thing is I’ve done nothing wrong. There’s nothing that points to say I’m a bad guy. I’m a really loving father and she knows that, and there’s no excuse for treating me this way … no excuse to treat grandparents that way.”

He’s “done nothing wrong.” Hmm. Well, we think the Suits alum would disagree! She and her pops have been estranged since before her royal wedding in 2018 thanks to a staged paparazzi photo shoot and the scandals that followed. No matter how many times Thomas has pushed for reconciliation, he’s never taken accountability for any wrongdoing — and the estrangement has only gotten worse. And it could get even uglier! We mean, if he can’t respect his own daughter’s wishes, how does that bode for the grandchild?

Thomas went on to point out that there’s a law in California that allows grandparents to get a court order forcing parents to let them see their grandkids! At this time, he insisted he’s not going to take legal action, but the very fact he’s dangling this info on live TV feels a bit like a threat — and only proves why one might feel uncomfortable around him!

Ch-ch-check out everything he had to say about the ongoing rift (below)!

Wow. We’re glad to see he’s able to talk again, but it sure doesn’t seem like this health scare made him rethink his tactics. He’s going to bash Meg in public until she gives in, when the whole thing that’s keeping her at a distance is how much he talked about her in the press? Hmm… Thoughts?! Do you think he’ll eventually sue to see Archie and Lilibet?? Send us your predictions (below)!

