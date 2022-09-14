Ryan Reynolds Discovers Polyp During 'Potentially Life-Saving' Colonoscopy Caught On Camera -- OMG!

Ryan Reynolds just underwent a procedure that could have saved his life! We’re not exaggerating, either — the star just did a very smart thing.

The Deadpool actor posted a video to his YouTube page on Wednesday titled “Rob & Ryan Lead From Behind.” In it, Reynolds explained he made a bet with his pal, actor Rob McElhenney. Per the terms, if the It’s Always Sunny In Philadelphia actor learned to speak Welsh, Reynolds agreed to undergo a colonoscopy on camera!

Related: Nick Cannon & Ryan Reynolds Joke About Vasectomies & Babies In Hilarious New Ad!

McElhenney came through with his part, and so Ryan made good on his, too. In the video, produced in partnership with the Colorectal Cancer Alliance, Reynolds explained:

“I would never normally have any medical procedure put on camera. It’s not every day that you can raise awareness for something that will most definitely save lives. That is enough motivation for me to let you in on a camera being shoved up my ass.”

The Waiting star spoke to his doctor, Dr. Lapook, about the procedure. When asked if this was his first colonoscopy, he said:

“Yeah. And we are filming it. It’s like, also, just awful.”

And then things got interesting. After the 30-minute procedure, the doctor informed Blake Lively‘s husband that they actually did find a polyp, AKA an abnormal tissue growth, on his colon.

OMG!

Dr. Lapook didn’t downplay the seriousness:

“You did such a good prep, that I was able to find an extremely subtle polyp that was on the right side of your colon. This was potentially life-saving for you. I am not kidding and I am not being overdramatic. This is exactly why you do this. You had no symptoms.”

The doctor added:

“I cut it off with the snare and it’s gone. You are interrupting the natural history of a disease of something of a process that could have ended up developing into cancer and causing all sorts of problems.”

Holy s**t! What was meant to be funny became life-saving, too. So important! While most polyps are harmless, some can turn deadly over time and lead to colon caner.

Clearly emotional, Ryan responded:

“I love it. Thank you so much for this. Seriously, thank you for pushing me to do this.”

You can watch the full exchange, including Dr. Lapook showing Ryan the polyp captured by a microscopic camera (below):

Unbelievable!

We are so grateful this has such a happy, important ending. So scary!!

[Image via YouTube]