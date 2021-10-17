Blake Lively Pokes Fun At Ryan Reynolds After He Announces ‘Sabbatical From Movie Making’

Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds just cannot help but constantly troll each other — and we love it!

On Saturday, the 44-year-old Deadpool star hopped on Instagram to announce that he is taking a break from acting after wrapping up his movie, Spirited. In the lengthy caption, he wrote:

“That’s a wrap for me on Spirited. Not sure I’d have been ready to say yes to a film this challenging even three years ago. Singing, dancing and playing in the sandbox with Will Ferrell made a whole lotta dreams come true. And this is my second film with the great @octaviaspencer… Perfect time for a little sabbatical from movie making. I’m gonna miss every second working with this obscenely gifted group of creators and artists. These days, kindness matters as much as talent. I’ve been lucky to work with folks who are flush with both.”

Several of his famous followers absolutely loved the sentiment, including Hugh Jackman, Ava DuVernay, and co-star Octavia Spencer. She wrote in the comments section:

“You’re an amazing actor/singer and producer. I had a blast working with you, Will, and this outstanding cast and crew! Enjoy your downtime.”

Related: Ryan Reynolds & Blake Lively Revisited Their ‘First Date’ 10 Years Later!

However, not everyone felt the same way! It should come as no surprise that his wifey responded to the post by hilariously trolling him, saying:

“Michael Caine did it first.”

LOLz!!! Blake certainly knows her pop culture! In case you missed it, Caine went viral over the weekend when he seemingly confirmed that his new movie Best Sellers would be his last picture during an interview on the BBC Radio show Kermode and Mayo. He said:

“I think it would be, yeah. There haven’t been any offers, obviously, for two years. Because nobody’s been making any movies I’d want to do. But also, I’m 88. There’s not exactly scripts pouring out where the leading man is 88.”

But don’t worry, the actor isn’t quite done in the industry yet! He later clarified in a statement to Deadline:

“Regarding retirement, I’ve spent over 50 years getting up at 6:00 a.m. to make movies, and I’m not getting rid of my alarm clock!”

As for Reynolds, he hinted at the reason for his break by posting on Instagram Story a screenshot of an Indeed Q&A page about sabbaticals, which read:

“A sabbatical can last anywhere from two months to a year. In general, six months is the standard length of time for a paid sabbatical. It gives you enough time and flexibility to do things such as travel, study or complete a major side project.”

But Ryan crossed out the “travel, study or complete major side project” part and simply wrote in:

“Parent.”

Relatable!! If you didn’t know, the couple actually has an arrangement in place where they switch off taking on projects, so at least one parent is with their three little ones: The Proposal alum explained to People back in 2019:

“Blake and I don’t do movies at the same time. If she is doing a movie in Thailand and I am doing a movie in Vancouver we would just never see each other. We operate as a unit, and that works really well for us. The kids stay with us, and the family stays together, and that is where home is. So if we are in Spain or Utah or New York, as long as we are together, we’re home.”

So does this all basically mean that we’re getting a new Blake Lively project soon?! We guess everyone will have to wait and see. In the meantime, though, what are your reactions to her expert trolling comment? Let us know in the comments (below).

[Image via WENN/Avalon]