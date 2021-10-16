Michael Caine Says He Is NOT Retiring From Acting Despite Those Viral Comments!

Don’t worry! Sir Michael Caine isn’t going anywhere anytime soon.

In case you missed it, the 88-year-old actor gave fans a little bit of a fright after seemingly implying that his latest movie, Best Sellers, would be his final acting gig. During an interview with BBC Radio’s Kermode and Mayo’s Film Review, he explained:

“Funnily enough, it has turned out to be my last part, really, because I haven’t worked for two years. And I have a spine problem which affects my leg, so I can’t walk very well. And I also wrote a book, a couple of books, which were published and successful. So, I’m now not an actor. I’m a writer. Which is lovely because as an actor you have to get up at half-past six in the morning and go to the studio. As a writer, you can start writing without leaving the bed.”

Related: Addison Rae Was ‘Permanently Banned’ From TikTok?!

And when asked for clarification if the film was truly his last, the Batman Begins star replied:

“I think it would be, yeah. There haven’t been any offers, obviously, for two years. Because nobody’s been making any movies I’d want to do. But also, I’m 88. There’s not exactly scripts pouring out where the leading man is 88.”

His declaration obviously went viral — but it now sounds like we no reason to be concerned! In a statement to The Hollywood Reporter on Saturday, Caine clarified that he’s not quite done yet, saying:

“Regarding retirement, I’ve spent over 50 years getting up at 6 am to make movies, and I’m not getting rid of my alarm clock!”

Phew! Reactions, Perezcious readers? Let us know in the comments (below)!

[Image via Daniel Deme/WENN]