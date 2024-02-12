Shaq ‘Finally’ Got To Meet Taylor Swift! LOOK!

Shaq is in his Swiftie era!

The basketball legend got to cross a major milestone off of his bucket list on Sunday: meeting Taylor Swift! The two were both in attendance at the Super Bowl in Las Vegas, and the 51-year-old jumped on the opportunity to say hi. Sounds like fun!!

Related: Usher Performs Nostalgic Super Bowl Halftime Show With Surprise Guests!

In a picture uploaded to his Instagram account on Sunday night, the retired NBA player posed with Tay and Jamie Salter, CEO of the Authentic Brands Group, which acquired Reebok in 2022. Shaq is notably the brand’s president of basketball. He captioned the pic:

“finally met @taylorswift me and @jamiejsalter gifted her a [NFL Judith Lieber] bag”

Amazing! Judith’s brand is also a part of the Authentic Brands Group, so the connections ran deep! Ch-ch-check it out (below):

This all comes just days after the big guy gushed over the Eras Tour performer on Friday night at his annual Super Bowl party in Sin City — Shaq’s Fun House at the Wynn hotel. At the time, he told Page Six that he was looking forward to possibly getting the chance to meet her at the big game:

“If I see Taylor Swift and get to shake her hand, take a picture, I’ll be good … She’s a fabulous person. I’m happy for her. I’m proud of her. She’s done a lot. She’s definitely a cultural icon. I just want to shake the hand of greatness.”

Awesome!

Earlier in the week, he told TMZ Sports that he hoped his private suite would be next to Taylor’s. We’re not sure if that ended up happening, but at least his wish of meeting her came true! Honestly, name a more iconic duo. Both lovable superstars!! Reactions, Perezcious readers?? Sound OFF in the comments!

[Images via ABC/YouTube & MEGA/WENN]