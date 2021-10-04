Blake Shelton Celebrates 'Better Half' Gwen Stefani On Her 52nd Birthday

It’s Gwen Stefani’s first birthday as Blake Shelton’s wife!

The Voice power couple have been together for years now, but they only got around to tying the knot over the summer in an intimate ceremony at the country crooner’s Oklahoma ranch. And while we’re sure Blake has celebrated his lady love plenty over the years, there’s just something special about doing so when you’re officially married, isn’t there?

The musician definitely seemed to be enjoying this new phase of their relationship while sending birthday wishes to his now-52-year-old spouse. On Sunday, he shared a gorgeous photo of the couple from their wedding on Instagram, he wrote:

“Happy birthday to my better half.. my WIFE!!!! I love you @gwenstefani!”

There were lots more b-day wishes in the comments, as well as the birthday girl’s reply:

“love u x “

Over on her own ‘gram, the ageless No Doubt front woman also appeared to be relishing the post-nuptials honeymoon phase. She shared a few behind the scenes clips to her IG Story from her special bash, including one where her man’s back was turned. She happily told her followers:

“That’s my husband!”

Aww! So sweet. We’re glad to see that these two are still basking in newly wedded bliss.

Happy birthday, Gwen!

