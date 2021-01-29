Blue Ivy Carter Is A Makeup Artist! See The Look She Did For Grandma Tina!

Is there anything Blue Ivy Carter CAN’T do?

Seriously, the 9-year-old’s resume could put a grown adult to shame. Among her many other accomplishments, she was nominated for a Grammy for her contributions to Beyoncé’s Brown Skin Girl. She’s already an icon, and she hasn’t even made it to middle school!

No one loves celebrating the many talents of Blue Ivy more than her grandmother, Tina Lawson. The matriarch recently shared a video of Jay-Z’s oldest daughter tearing it up on the dance floor. Now, she’s giving us a taste of Blue’s prowess as a makeup artist.

Alongside an Instagram pic of a very classy (and, yes, truly impressive) winged eyeliner and red lipstick look, Tina wrote:

“My talented granddaughter Blue made up my face today . She is only 9 years old can you imagine her at 15 doing my makeup? She Beat My Face Gonna save me a lot of money on make up artist fees “

We’re not just saying this to suck up to the next generation of Hollywood talent… seriously, this is near professional level!

It’s not the first time Tina has showed off Blue’s makeup skills, either. Back in October, the budding artist did a pretty decent Halloween look, transforming Solange’s momma into a spooky skeleton. Tina captioned the shot:

“My Blue is a great make up artist ! She made me into Grandma Skeleton !! “

Whew. The talent is evident. We can’t wait to see what Blue has in store next!

