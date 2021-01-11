Blue Ivy Can Bust A Move Just Like Her Momma Beyoncé!

Who runs the world? Blue Ivy!

Beyoncé and Jay-Z’s eldest daughter just turned 9 last week, and she’s already got a more impressive resume than most of us do. From being the youngest person to ever appear on the Billboard music charts (as a literal infant on Jay’s song Glory) to being nominated for a Grammy for her contributions to Bey’s song Brown Skin Girl, she’s well on her way to becoming a superstar like mom and a music mogul like dad.

A new video from grandmother Tina Lawson further proved that the young Ms. Carter has inherited her family’s many talents. While this particular skill is definitely from her momma’s side, Tina claimed it actually reminded her most of aunt Solange Knowles.

Accompanied by a video of Blue going HARD in what appears to be a dance class, the matriarch wrote:

“[This] is Blue but I swear it looks like Solange dancing at this age “

Whew! The talent really did jump out!

Blue’s other accomplishments were recently featured in Beyoncé’s 2020 wrap-up video, including the young girl’s narration of the audiobook for Hair Love and directing her mom’s corny Snoop Dogg joke for the 2020 Wearable Art Gala.

We expect that already-incredible list of accomplishments to continue growing in 2021!

[Image via Beyoncé/YouTube]