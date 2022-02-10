Bob Odenkirk Reveals He Was On A Workout Bike When His Scary On-Set Heart Attack Happened!

Bob Odenkirk’s scary heart attack over the summer almost played out exactly like Sex and the City’s shocking Mr. Big plot line in And Just Like That!!

The Better Call Saul star opened up about the near-fatal heart attack he suffered on the set of the show back in July while chatting with the New York Times on Wednesday. He revealed the incident took place while he was working out on an exercise bike!!

Whaat is with those things?!

According to Bob, he and his co-stars Rhea Seehorn and Patrick Fabian were hanging out in a break area on set while waiting to continue shooting a scene – and his decision to stay nearby friends rather than head back to his trailer likely saved his life. Odenkirk explained:

“We were shooting a scene, we’d been shooting all day, and luckily I didn’t go back to my trailer. I went to play the Cubs game and ride my workout bike, and I just went down.”

Oh, no!

While the actor doesn’t remember what happened next, those around him will probably never forget. Seehorn, who plays his love interest on-screen, later told him that he “started turning bluish-gray” after collapsing. Crew members rushed to the scene and began CPR. When that didn’t work, they put an automated defibrillator to use. According to the outlet, at one point in the ordeal, the 59-year-old was lying on the ground without a pulse. So scary!!

It then took THREE shocks to get the “rhythm back” in the Breaking Bad alum’s heart. He was taken to Presbyterian Hospital in Albuquerque, New Mexico, where doctors determined the cause of the crisis — there was a loose piece of plaque in his heart that was causing the injury. The TV star had “known since 2018 that I had this plaque buildup in my heart,” but his doctors hadn’t put him on medicine yet because they didn’t think he needed immediate treatment. He even felt fine until “one of those pieces of plaque broke up” and resulted in a heart attack!

At the hospital, medics “knocked out” the stray plaque and “left stents in two places.” Thankfully, he’s been recovering well since the incident, even telling fans in August that he was “doing great.” He returned to set in September.

If this all sounds eerily similar, it’s because Bob’s not the only star to suffer a heart attack after working out! Perhaps the most heartbreaking — and controversial — moment on television last year was the shocking death of Mr. Big (Chris Noth) on the SATC reboot. As Perezcious readers know, the character was killed off the series after riding his Peloton bike. Unlike Bob, Mr. Big was alone at home, and by the time his wife Carrie Bradshaw (Sarah Jessica Parker) arrived, it was too late.

Peloton’s cardiologist Dr. Suzanne Steinbaum told E! News soon after the episode aired that the cardio exercise likely wasn’t Big’s cause of death, but rather a result of “lifestyle choices” or “family history.”

But… the statement was also definitely an effort for the company to save their business considering their stock plummeted as the controversy upset fans. And now with this news?? Not looking good. While Odenkirk didn’t name a brand, this revelation definitely puts all exercise bikes in a bad light!! Reactions, Perezcious readers? Can you believe the similarity between these incidents?

