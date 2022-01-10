Got A Tip?

Star Seeker

Bob Saget

Pete Davidson Remembers Bob Saget Helping Him Through 'Rough Mental Health Stuff' In Moving Tribute

bob saget , pete davidson : pete says bob helped him through mental health crisis in moving tribute

Friends, fans, and fellow comedians continue to remember Bob Saget.

The beloved sitcom star was found dead in his Orlando hotel room on Sunday. The cause of death has not yet been revealed.

Related: John Stamos, The Olsens, & More Full House Cast Pay Tribute To Bob Saget

The heartbreaking news was met with an outpouring of love and remembrances for the Full House alum. One such tribute came from Pete Davidson, who recruited fellow comedian Dave Sirus to share it since the SNL star doesn’t have social media.

Pete wrote:

“Just wanted you guys to know that Bob Saget was one of the nicest men on the planet.

When I was younger and several times throughout our friendship he helped me get through some rough mental health stuff. He stayed on the phone with my mom for hours trying to help in anyway [sic] he can – connecting us with doctors and new things we could try. He would check in on me and make sure I was okay.”

Wow, what a touching memory. Many others have highlighted how compassionate the television personality was, but he clearly went above and beyond for Pete.

The 28-year-old concluded:

“I love you Bob it was an honor to know you. Thank you for your kindness and friendship. My condolences to the family.”

The King of Staten Island was just one of many, many comedians who paid their respects to the former America’s Funniest Home Videos host. Over on Twitter, The Aristocrats director Penn Jillette wrote:

“F**k! Saget would have wanted something tweeted that was really funny and in very bad taste. I can’t do that. I’m just so sad. Bob was just great on every level and we will all miss him. #BobSaget”

Dane Cook also tweeted:

“I wanna share the voice texts I’m listening to that we were leaving each other this week. I’m laughing and crying. Im beyond sad. I can not believe this. I loved you Sag. We all did.”

Related: See More Bob Saget Remembrances From Hollywood HERE

Joel McHale, Marc Maron, Patton Oswalt, and Artie Lange were also among those sharing Twitter tributes to the legendary comic.

Whether you knew him as the wholesome TV dad on Full House or as a filthy stand up comic or anywhere in between, Bob Saget clearly meant so much to so many people. We continue to keep Bob and his family in our thoughts. R.I.P.

[Image via MEGA/WENN]

Related Posts

CLICK HERE TO COMMENT
Jan 10, 2022 08:00am PDT

Share This