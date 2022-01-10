Bob Saget's Family 'Devastated' As They Speak Out Following His Untimely Passing

The new year is off to a very sad start for the Saget family.

On Sunday, beloved Full House actor Bob Saget was found dead in a Florida hotel room amid his stand-up comedy tour. Authorities have not revealed a cause of death at this time, though they did confirm that “foul play or drug use” was not believed to be involved in the case. Bob was 65 years old.

Shortly after his death was revealed, the performer’s family issued an emotional statement to Page Six, in which they reflected on the wonderful man they loved. The Fuller House lead was married to Kelly Rizzo at the time of his death. He also shared Aubrey, 34, Lara, 32, and Jennifer, 29, with ex-wife Sherri Kramer, all of whom said:

“We are devastated to confirm that our beloved Bob passed away today. He was everything to us and we want you to know how much he loved his fans, performing live and bringing people from all walks of life together with laughter.”

Such a gift he had to be able to connect with so many audiences throughout his various projects, many of which have captured the hearts of multiple generations of viewers.

As the family processes their intense loss, they’ve asked for fans to share their own stories of the How I Met Your Mother alum to continue to honor his life, concluding:

“Though we ask for privacy at this time, we invite you to join us in remembering the love and laughter that Bob brought to the world.”

Many stars have flocked to social media to do just that. Of course, the cast of Full House were some of the first celebrities to pay tribute to Saget once news made headlines. Getting emotional, John Stamos said on Twitter:

“I am broken. I am gutted. I am in complete and utter shock. I will never ever have another friend like him. I love you so much Bobby.”

Candace Cameron Bure, who played Saget’s on-screen daughter DJ Tanner, also noted:

“I don’t know what to say. I have no words. Bob was one of the best humans beings I’ve ever known in my life. I loved him so much.”

Even Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen — who distanced themselves from the franchise by not participating in the Netflix reboot Fuller House — shared a statement via their representative, reflecting:

“Bob was the most loving, compassionate and generous man. We are deeply saddened that he is no longer with us but know that he will continue to be by our side to guide us as gracefully as he always has. We are thinking of his daughters, wife and family and are sending our condolences.”

Hollywood legends Jim Carrey, Mindy Kaling, Jon Stewart, and so many more have also opened up about the loss — tributes that can be read in full HERE.

Our hearts go out to all of Bob’s close friends, family members, and colleagues. It is always terrible to lose a loved one, especially when it comes as such a surprise. We hope, if anything, these many tributes help them process his death while knowing just how many lives he touched throughout his impressive career.

R.I.P.

