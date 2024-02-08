Is Travis Kelce Following Taylor Swift Around On Tour After The Super Bowl?! His Mom Is Dropping Hints!

Is Travis Kelce gonna be a groupie?!

We all know the athlete’s main focus right now is getting through Sunday’s Super Bowl, but after that, it sure sounds like he’s planning to follow his girlfriend Taylor Swift around on tour! The Kansas City Chiefs tight end’s momma Donna Kelce spilled the tea in an interview with People out on Wednesday. She said the whole family is looking forward to a “relaxing” off-season. But it’ll still be pretty jam-packed, she added:

“A lot of us are doing a lot of different things.”

So cryptic. LOLz!

The momma bear and Jason Kelce‘s family already kicked things off by going to Disney World after the latter’s team was kicked out of the playoffs, but the 34-year-old has been “a little busy right now.” Pretty soon, though, he’s going to have a lot of time on his hands! As for what she thinks Trav (and the rest of the Kelce crew) will be getting up to after the weekend’s over?! She dished:

“I have a feeling there’ll be some traveling, and probably some podcasts or what have you in Philadelphia.”

Hitting up any one of the pop star’s international Eras Tour dates is a pretty good excuse to travel! And Travis has made the long trek before when he headed to Argentina! Here’s to hoping he’ll get to go to another show… and maybe even bring his whole family?!

Aside from traveling and working on the New Heights podcast, Donna also thinks a big priority for them all will be doing “some charity work,” noting that they always participate in the Autism Challenge supporting the Eagles Autism Foundation. But, understandably, resting and recovering will be important for the boys, she added:

“I think it’s going to be fun this year. I’m looking forward to spending time with them in the off-season, but they’re also very busy. They need to get away themselves just to relax.”

Previously, there were reports that the football player intended to treat his girlfriend to a luxurious and pricey European vacation amid her tour — and while she won’t be heading there until the spring, we could totally see him getting a head start after the game! Based on their track record, they don’t like spending too much time apart!

Thoughts, Perezcious readers? Do YOU think Travis will travel the world with Taylor?! Sound OFF (below)!

