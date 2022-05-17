Makeup Artist Bobbi Brown Just DESTROYED A Super Popular Beauty Influencer On TikTok -- Watch The Savagery!

This is hilarious!!

Makeup artist Bobbi Brown just dragged a TikTok influencer and the result is f**king amazing!!

On Monday, the 65-year-old decided to try out a new makeup technique she learned on the app to see if it really worked. As she demonstrated, the trick consisted of taking two large globs of her brand Jones Road’s new foundation (called “What The Foundation” aka WTF) and scrubbing them around her face. After trying it out, she determined the trick “didn’t really work” as she was covered with a thick layer of makeup that wouldn’t properly blend into her skin.

The result is just as ridiculous as it sounds. Watch her test out the viral technique (below):

At first glance, the video seems quite strange — until you know what she’s savagely mocking!!

Another video went viral last week when influencer Meredith Duxbury (who has 15 million followers on the app) posted a review of the product, but, um, it might not have been the foundation that was the problem! It seems Meredith slathered WAY too much on her face! Ch-ch-check out her shocking post (below):

Truly a WTF moment!! Ha!

Viewers were just as surprised as Bobbi at the jaw-dropping amount of product the so-called makeup artist believed was appropriate to use, writing in the comments:

“It’s giving peanut butter baby” “Do influencers not do research on how they’re supposed to use products” “Maybe don’t apply the entire jar” “I have never seen someone do something so egregiously wrong, then blame it on the brand. is this a hit piece? LOL”

It really is mind-boggling!! But it also seems par for the course for Duxbury. Many of her other videos also show her piling on thick layers of makeup on her face leaving many to wonder how she manages to have clear skin! While Bobbi absolutely destroyed the TikToker with her clap back, she kept it classy when addressing the videos in a statement to Jezebel, saying:

“I was recording a few educational videos on WTF and at the end of the shoot, we decided to have a little fun with it. I have tremendous respect for Meredith and all the makeup artists and influencers who are crushing it on TikTok and I’m grateful she tried the product, but WTF isn’t for everyone and that’s ok. There’s room for everyone in beauty.”

LOLz!! Can you believe anyone would apply that much foundation and then blame the company?? Let us know your reactions in the comments (below)!

