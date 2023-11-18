Whoa! Queer Eye's Bobby Berk Was ASKED TO LEAVE?!

Did Bobby Berk‘s departure from Queer Eye go a LOT less smooth than we originally thought??

ICYMI, the 42-year-old announced on Monday he would be departing the Netflix show and the rest of his fab five pals after the end of the upcoming season. In an emotional Instagram post, he wrote in part:

“It’s with a heavy heart that I announce that season 8 will be my final season on Queer Eye. It’s not been an easy decision to be at peace with, but a necessary one. Although my journey with Queer Eye is over, my journey with you is not. You will be seeing more of me very soon. I love you all so so much and I’ll meet you all in Nola for one final season.”

See the post (below):

None of us saw that coming! And from what it seemed, everyone was so civil and in support of Bobby doing what he needed to do. His co-stars Jonathan Van Ness and Tan France left heart emojis on the post, while Karamo Brown and Antoni Porowski made it clear they’d “always” be friends! So what gives??

Well, on Thursday, an insider for US Weekly hinted that some trouble behind the scenes might’ve been drumming up some drama between the fab five. In a statement, they dished that Bobby was actually “asked to leave” the show “because he wasn’t vibing with the cast”:

“There were many challenges with scheduling [and] there was a loss of interest from Bobby filming the show. The network and the cast thought it was time to bring in fresh blood. His heart was not in it and the rest of the cast started to resent him because of that.”

Oof!

Another insider for the outlet, however, refuted this claim:

“[Bobby] was not asked to leave. [The] decision was amicable.”

Hmm. Well, they definitely all seemed to be in agreement — but could there some bad blood between the fab five? It would explain the sudden, unexplained departure. Could the cast’s friendly comments just be trying to save face?

What do U think, Perezcious readers? Let us know in the comments (below)!

