Whoa! Bobby Berk QUITS Queer Eye After 6 Years -- Read His Statement!

The Fab Five have lost a member…

After six years of being the resident interior design expert on Queer Eye, Bobby Berk has announced he’s leaving the show! We’re not joking. The upcoming eighth season will be his last. He told fans in an emotional farewell on Instagram on Monday:

“It’s with a heavy heart that I announce that season 8 will be my final season on Queer Eye. It’s not been an easy decision to be at peace with, but a necessary one. Although my journey with Queer Eye is over, my journey with you is not. You will be seeing more of me very soon. I love you all so so much and I’ll meet you all in Nola for one final season.”

Ugh! It’s sad to think Bobby won’t be gracing our screens after this season! He also made sure to thank the fans and past contestants for all the love and support over the years in the statement, saying:

“To the Queer Eye Community who have become family to me. The love that I have received from you all over the last 6 years has been absolutely surreal. You have tuned in and been dedicated fans and together we were able to share the healing powers of design. I learned from you all about kindness, love and acceptance and that has changed my life for the better. The way you have embraced me and accepted me for who I am is something that l will truly carry with me for the rest of my life. Throughout these years, you, the die-hard fans of Queer Eye, have all shared so many stories with me about how the show has touched your lives and I could not be more grateful to each and every one of you for being brave enough to share your experiences.”

Bobby continued:

“To all our wonderful, loving, amazing, and brave heroes there is so much I want to say, and so much gratitude I want to express to you all for letting me into your homes and hearts. It’s all because of you that I’ve kept going all these years and each and every one of you have changed me for the better. I’m so very proud of all of you! Being able to help guide you to find the best version of yourselves is something I never took for granted and never will.”

You will be missed, Bobby!! Read the statement (below):

Since the announcement, his co-stars have taken to the comments section to react to the news. Jonathan Van Ness and Tan France simply left some heart emojis. Meanwhile, Karamo Brown said:

“@bobby we are #ForeverTheFab5 | no matter what. I’m about to be a Netflix’s door & e-mails telling them you can’t leave! Who is coming with me? I love you!”

Aww! Antoni Porowski also made it clear they are “forever the fab 5” no matter what, writing:

“#foreverthefab5 indeed, and don’t forget it”

We cannot believe Bobby is leaving! Reactions, Perezcious readers? Let us know in the comments below.

