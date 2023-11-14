Yikes! Kim Kardashian Hairstylist Chris Appleton’s Split From Husband Lukas Gage Is ‘Not Amicable’ -- DETAILS

Yeah, we guess if it’s happening after only six months, this sounds about right!

Chris Appleton and Lukas Gage’s marriage may be over, but it sounds like they’re in for a long road ahead…

On Monday, TMZ broke the news that the celebrity hairstylist, who’s been prominently featured as Kim Kardashian’s go-to hair guy on The Kardashians, had filed for divorce from his 28-year-old White Lotus star hubby. Chris listed the all encompassing “irreconcilable differences” as their reason for separation, and a source told the outlet that while it was a tough call for the two, it was one that ultimately needed to be made. Details regarding what exactly led to the decision have remained somewhat vague, but we’re hearing that the split itself is anything but smooth sailing.

Related: Billie Eilish Reveals New Deets On Her Sexuality — & Slams Body Shamers!

On Tuesday, an insider told Us Weekly that divorce is obviously not ideal, and to make matters even worse, it’s “not amicable.” Oof. The source dished:

“This is not where they wanted this to end up … It will take time for both to get to a place where they can move past this and get on with their lives.”

We bet! Their marriage may have only lasted six months, but that doesn’t mean their love will just go away overnight!

More on what led to the split, a second insider cryptically shared that it wasn’t just one “factor,” but rather a culmination of several:

“There was not one thing that led to this decision but several factors.”

Yikes.

As fans of The Kardashians will know, their official date of separation, November 10, was just one day after the episode in which Kim flew them to Las Vegas and officiated their nuptials aired. Wild timing!

Thoughts, Perezcious readers? Let us know down in the comments!

[Images via Kim Kardashian/Instagram & MEGA/WENN]