Bones Discovered Last Month Identified As Remains Of Woman Missing Since 2017

Bones discovered in Ohio have been successfully identified as a mother who has been missing since November 2017.

According to what Debby Dolin told WKBN27 in 2018, her daughter Amy Hambrick left her home in Youngstown and went to visit a friend in North Jackson but she never arrived. This is the last time she was seen, and although no leads came about, her family felt something fishy had gone down. Her mother said:

“I know that there are people who know what happened to Amy.”

Debby offered a $50,000 reward at the time for information surrounding her beloved daughter’s disappearance, and even spoke of her grandchild Jayden who the 29-year-old left behind:

“Her and Jayden were like two peas in a pod, always together. She misses her mommy so much. You can remain anonymous. Just give us something that’s going to let us know where my daughter is or what’s happened to her.”

So, so sad…

On August 26, 2022 there was finally a lead, though. A woman was searching for her missing dog in Younstown found something straight out of nightmares — human bones wrapped in a piece of cloth. After forensic investigation, it was revealed these remains belonged to Amy. Five years after her disappearance, her family had closure…

During a press conference on Tuesday, Captain Jason Simon of the Youngstown Police Department confirmed the heartbreaking news:

“The skeletal remains discovered on August 26 were confirmed to be that of Amy Nicole Hambrick.”

Jason said there were many false leads and tips as to Amy’s whereabouts which sent law enforcement on a confusing chase:

“Tips and rumors of Amy’s location ranged from all over our valley, to different parts of North America, and even as far as South America.”

So strange, why would anyone feel a need to throw police off? Unless they knew what happened and were trying to cover it up…

According to WKBN27, Hambrick’s bones were discovered in a wooded area off a road on the east side of the city. Family confirmed the young mother was last seen leaving her home on the west side of the city — which raises many questions as to how and why she was there in the first place.

It’s unclear how long her remains had been haphazardly wrapped in a cloth and lying in the brush, but her jaw bone and dental records helped give positive identification. Anthropologists were able to assemble her bones after a few weeks of their discovery, but so far there are no clues as to her cause of death.

Such a tragic ending to a long search. Our hearts go out to Amy’s family and loved ones, may she rest in peace.

[Image via Facebook/Amy Jay Hambrick/YouTube/WKBN27]