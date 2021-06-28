NHL Star David Pastrnak Announces Tragic Death Of Newborn Son 6 Days After Birth

Our hearts are breaking…

NHL player David Pastrnak (affectionately known as “Pasta”) is mourning the loss of his newborn son, Viggo Rohl Pastrnak, who was just 6 days old when he passed away. The Czech athlete shared the devastating news with Instagram followers on Monday, writing:

“We have an Angel watching over us and we call him SON. You will be loved FOREVER.”

On behalf of him and his girlfriend Rebecca Rohlsson, David posted a black-and-white photo of Viggo’s feet while concluding:

“Please respect our privacy as we are going through these heartbreaking times.”

A cause of death has not been revealed, though the ice hockey player confirmed his son was born on June 17 but had passed on Wednesday. Wow… Just days after his first Father’s Day as a dad! How sad. Along with many fans on social media, Pastrnak’s team, the Boston Bruins, shared an official statement on Twitter sending their love to the grieving parents:

“We are heartbroken by the passing of David and Rebecca’s son, Viggo. David and Rebecca are a part of our family and we share in their loss. Please keep them in your thoughts and respect their privacy during this very difficult time.”

The 25-year-old was drafted in the first round by the East Coast team in 2014. He was also an All-Star in 2019 and 2020. There’s no doubt he’s been focused on his career, but the up-and-coming star was thrilled to ring in this new chapter of life with his girlfriend by his side. After the couple announced the pregnancy in January, he gushed to NHL.com in May that he was helping to decorate the nursery:

“You come home and you don’t think about hockey at all, you obviously have other priorities. You’re getting ready for the baby, and we couldn’t be more excited. So hockey’s not been talked much lately at home and sometimes that’s good, you know?”

He also made it clear his family would always come first, continuing:

“Family is always going to be No. 1, and at the end of the day — I’m grateful that I can live and work with a job that I love — but at the end of the day it’s just a game. [My family] is always going to be No. 1.”

We simply cannot imagine the pain David and his loved ones must be feeling… Also sending their condolences are former Bruins players and members of the hockey community, such as retired athlete Max Talbot, who wrote:

“So sorry to hear”

The IG account for NHL in Europe commented:

“So deeply sorry for your loss. Our thoughts are with you and your family.”

Calgary Flames’ Oliver Kylington similarly noted:

“I am so sorry for you guys brother.”

See more loving responses from fans and players around the world in the comments of his post (below).

So emotional. Sending so much love to David and Rebecca as they grapple with this heart-wrenching loss. R.I.P., Viggo.

