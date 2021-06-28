Jason Sudeikis & Keeley Hazell Caught On Adorable Date As Source Confirms They’re DATING!

After all that denying, it’s finally happening!

Jason Sudeikis and his Ted Lasso co-star Keeley Hazell are officially a couple!

Despite a truly confusing few months when it seemed like the duo were dating but were reportedly just friends, a source close to the actor spilled the news to People on Monday, confirming the performers have “been seeing each other.” Mmhmm, where there’s smoke there’s usually fire!

Related: Jason Sudeikis Is STILL ‘Angry’ About Olivia & Harry’s Relationship!

Photos were even captured of the couple over the weekend, and they look cute and serious as ever! The lovebirds were seen holding hands in the Big Apple on Sunday, with Jason wrapping his arm around his new lady in one pic — HERE!

Can you believe it?!

After months of speculation (especially as it appeared they accidentally revealed they were living together), we finally know Olivia Wilde’s ex has been able to move on. Rumors of this pairing have been circulating for a looong time now, and it didn’t hurt that the creatives “knew each other from many years ago,” according to an insider who spoke with the outlet. Who better to move on with so quickly than someone already in your life, right?!

Well… Things got messy fast! “Heartbroken” over his canceled engagement, the producer found himself unable to commit to a serious relationship earlier this year. His sights were solely set on Harry Styles‘ blossoming love life with his baby momma, and Keeley reportedly got booted to the friend zone. Not for long though!

It’s not all that surprising Jason’s finally linked up with his co-star. This relationship has been written in the stars for quite some time… We mean, The Last Man on Earth alum literally wrote Keeley into his Apple TV+ show! The real Keeley also stars as Bex, the girlfriend of Anthony Stewart Head‘s character, Rupert, in the wholesome comedy. Before then, sparks flew on Horrible Bosses 2, when Hazell appeared as Chris Pine’s assistant in the sequel. So as Sudeikis’ marriage with the Booksmart director was slowly deteriorating, the 34-year-old’s been there to pick up the pieces the whole time!

Related: Lil Nas X Slams Critics Outraged After He Kissed Dancer At BET Awards!

While the exact timing of the former couple’s breakup remains unclear, the Hollywood A-listers have now settled into a “great co-parenting routine” for their kiddos Daisy, 4, and Otis, 7. Though a contentious split at first, a source told People earlier this year:

“The children are the priority and the heart of the family’s relationship.”

Just as it should be! Wilde even traveled to the UK to keep her children close to Jason while he filmed the second season of Ted Lasso. It also didn’t hurt that her beau was nearby! Reactions, Perezcious readers? Glad to see the actor finally get over his heartbreak? Sound OFF in the comments (below)!

[Image via Apega/Lia Toby/WENN]