Preschool Boy Discovered Dead In Freezer After Sister Passes Teacher Note Begging For Help

Las Vegas police have arrested a 35-year-old man after finding a young boy’s body in a freezer in his garage.

According to court records, Brandon Toseland was arrested on Tuesday and charged with multiple counts of first-degree kidnapping after police were tipped off that the man reportedly had been holding a boy, his sister, and the children’s mother against their will.

Per the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police, the situation was discovered after the young boy’s sister passed a note to her elementary school teacher asking for help. Police have yet to release the victims’ names or age, but the Las Vegas Review-Journal reports the deceased boy was of “preschool age.”

According to the Reno Gazette-Journal, the note explained that Toseland had been holding all of them against their will inside their home for months, and that the mother no longer knew where the girl’s brother was located.

According to Lt. Ray Spencer of the LVMPD (pictured at a press conference about the investigation, above), the note explained what was going on at home:

“[The mother] stated that she didn’t know where her younger child was, and that she believed he was deceased.”

According to KLAS, the teacher took immediate action notifying authorities after she received the note at about 8:00 a.m. local time on Tuesday morning. Officers were quickly dispatched to Toseland’s neighborhood, where they set up surveillance on his home. When he and the woman left in his car several hours later, cops swooped in and arrested the man.

Police immediately took Toseland into custody, and questioned the girl’s mother. She confirmed she hadn’t seen her son since early December of last year. Furthermore, she accused Toseland of “months of physical abuse,” per the outlet. Spencer explained that she had been forbidden from entering the garage, where the freezer was located:

“She said she was not allowed to leave the house alone or go into the garage.”

Cops filed and executed a search warrant on Toseland’s home following his capture. In the garage, they discovered what everyone feared — the young boy’s body dead in the freezer.

Toseland, who is apparently not the biological father of either child, had not yet been officially charged with murder as of Tuesday evening. Per the Reno Gazette-Journal, a homicide charge is expected to be added to his docket at his arraignment, which is set for Wednesday. As of this writing, he has not yet entered pleas on the kidnapping charges.

Here is more on the awful incident, from 8 News Now Las Vegas (below):

Our hearts go out to that mother and daughter for what they’ve allegedly endured, and the loss of that young boy.

R.I.P.

