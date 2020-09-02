Brad Pitt & Nicole Poturalski’s ‘Very Flirty’ History Goes Back At LEAST A Year — Details HERE!

There’s nothing new under the sun!

At least, not when it comes to Brad Pitt‘s supposedly fresh fling with German model Nicole Poturalski, that is. As you’ll recall, we’ve previously speculated about the pair’s history together — and now, well, it appears we were right, and there really has been something there!

The 56-year-old film star has been heating things up recently with the 27-year-old German model, but as it turns out, their romantic getaway to the south of France last month is far from this pair’s first attempt to get to know each other!

An insider dished to People on Wednesday about how the Thelma & Louise actor has actually known the young model for at least a year, after the pair were first spotted together at an event following the August 2019 Berlin premiere of Quentin Tarantino‘s Once Upon A Time… In Hollywood. Of course, Pitt was a key player in that award-winning film, even going so far as to take home an Oscar for Best Supporting Actor for his work with the legendary director.

But movie talk aside, it’s what happened at the after-party that has us interested now! An eye-witness summed things up simply regarding what appears to be the couple’s first-known meeting:

“They were very flirty.”

Well then!

It’s interesting, if only because Pitt has certainly been linked to other women in the past year, but up until now, Poturalski had done a phenomenal job staying out of the spotlight. The cat appears out of the bag at this point, though, as sources are now confirming the Seven star and his model interest have hung out “a handful of times” both in Los Angeles and France over the past 12 months, including a trip to a Kanye West concert at the Hollywood Bowl back in November.

It’s clear the relationship is still in its initial stages — don’t forget, Nicole has a freakin’ husband, too! — but even with that caveat sources are buzzing about the couple’s connection.

One “industry insider” even told People:

“They are spending some time together on vacation and are enjoying each other’s company while traveling. She has spunk and is smart. She’s a hoot. Very light and funny. If she is dating Brad Pitt, he’s getting a good girl.”

Well, that’s a nice thing to say!

What do U make of this pair, Perezcious readers?! Of course, a 29-year age gap separates them… though that’s never stopped Pitt before.

And his big legal battle with ex Angelina Jolie persists, too, but will that complicate things?! Or could Nicole end up a nice distraction from all that for the film star?

Sound OFF with your take on this fresh, new couple down in the comments (below)!!!

