Kyle Richards Leaving RHOBH Because Of Mauricio Umansky Marriage Problems?!

Kyle Richards might be DONE with The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills!

This latest season of the show has been a doozy for the reality star, as her marriage problems with Mauricio Umansky have been a hot topic. And it’s really starting to take a toll on her!

Speaking to Entertainment Tonight on Wednesday ahead of the season finale, the Halloween actress revealed she’s been questioning her future on the Bravo series because it’s been so challenging for her to get through season 13! She explained:

“This season, when I was struggling so much personally and I felt like people were coming at me when I really just needed friends and support, I really thought, how can I continue to do this? Why would I put myself through this? I was already struggling so much in my personal life, why would I want to be tortured in front of the cameras, and then have to relive this again in six months? But, obviously, one day the time will come where I say enough is enough.”

Oh, DAMN!!

She sounds serious about leaving! We can’t imagine how difficult this must be for her! But at the same time, it’s what she signed up for. Right?? That said, though, the thought of leaving isn’t new for the TV star. She dished:

“Every year it’s like, should I? Should I? I remember years ago saying, after season 5, I’m not doing any more. Here I am. But, you know, right now it doesn’t sound so great. But I hate to even say that because who knows what I’m going to feel like in a month or two? I don’t know.”

The 55-year-old then teased:

“Every season, like, do you leave on a high note, or was your season so bad you don’t ever want to come back again? I don’t know. I don’t have that answer.”

Sounds like it could really go either way at this point!

As for now, she still has to get through the finale and reunion episodes, which were filmed a few weeks ago and will include lots of spilled tea. Morgan Wade’s rumored girlfriend said she opened up WAY more than she expected:

“Andy [Cohen] asked me a lot of difficult questions, and I’m in a place in my life where I really, I don’t care. I answered very honestly, and some of the things I think about I’m like, I’m really surprised I said that. Wow. I wouldn’t — I mean, Kyle two years ago never would’ve said or answered these things.”

Guess Andy really listened to Erika Jayne‘s request! But some things were still off-limits, Kyle teased:

“I was honest, you know, with everybody. I just didn’t want to go into details on camera, which I was still working out the details in my head — and with my therapist.”

Hmm… Wonder what she held back on? In the latest episode of the show, the estranged husband and wife opened up about going to couples therapy to work on their marriage issues. Maybe it’s related to that? Or maybe it has to do with her country musician bestie? Guess we’ll find out!

Thoughts, Perezcious readers? Do you think Kyle will walk away from the show soon? Share your predictions (below)!

[Image via Bravo/YouTube]