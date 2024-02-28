Bradley Cooper 'Not Sure' He'd Even 'Be Alive' If Not For Daughter Lea!

Becoming a dad truly changed Bradley Cooper‘s life!

In an extremely candid new episode of Dax Shepherd podcast’s Armchair Expert out on Monday, the Maestro star said he credits his 6-year-old daughter Lea with saving his life. While reflecting on his career and sobriety journey throughout the interview, the actor expressed:

“Honestly, I’m not sure I’d be alive if I wasn’t a dad — I don’t know. I just needed someone to say, ‘We’re gonna drop this massive anchor,’ and I’m like, ‘Why? We’re speeding. We just got an upgrade on the boat and I know where the wind is coming in.’ And they’re like, ‘No, there’s a tsunami coming and you need an anchor and we’re gonna drop it. This is going to dictate everything you do from now on.”

He recalled it was as if someone was saying, “Your DNA is going to tell you there’s something more important than you.” Parenting really is life-changing!

For those who don’t know, the Silver Linings Playbook alum has been sober for nearly 20 years, a decision he made partly following a conversation with his pal Will Arnett after a party in 2004. That’s when he came to understand his “problem with drugs and alcohol” for the first time, he shared in 2022. He went on to welcome Lea with ex Irina Shayk in 2017, giving him more determination to conquer his past addiction struggles.

But Lea hasn’t just helped Bradley maintain his sobriety, she’s also encouraged him to “work on” himself in more ways. He added:

“I want her to have as much foundation as she can — I think about how my relationship with my daughter impacts her growth and the journey she’s gonna be on. The least amount of damage I can do to my daughter — please let me work on myself.”

Whatever he’s doing is working! He added it’s “so fulfilling” to “feel the safety that she feels. It’s so tangible; it’s palpable.” Amazing!

Despite having a great relationship with the kiddo now, the 49-year-old admitted it took him a while to feel connected to her as a baby, adding:

“The first eight months, I was like, ‘I don’t even know if I really love the kid, it’s dope. It’s cool.’ And then all of a sudden it’s like no question.”

Aw! It’s pretty common for some parents to struggle to bond with a newborn, but he’s definitely moved past those feelings, and it’s clear he’ll do anything for his baby girl, who made a rare appearance with him at the Maestro premiere in December (as seen above). Love that he took parenting so seriously and that it has truly shaped him into a better man!

Reactions? Let us know (below)!

[Image via MEGA/WENN]