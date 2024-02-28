Travis Kelce Became 'A Different Man' Dating Taylor Swift!

Travis Kelce is a better man because of Taylor Swift!

During Wednesday’s episode of The Sports Shop with Reese & K-Mac podcast, Kansas City Chiefs defensive backs coach Dave Merritt couldn’t help but sing the popstar’s praises! He gushed that Tay helped bring up the vibe not only for Trav, but for the entire entire team:

“She actually affected the team in a positive way. It wasn’t a negative way. Everybody was excited and Travis was happy.”

Aww! A team full of Swifties! LOLz! Dave specifically added of Travis:

“So when my player, a brother, is happy beside me, that helps me and that encourages me and so Travis came in there a different man. So she helped us.”

Wow, go, Taylor!

We’re sure a lot of Swifties are happy to hear how much Travis has changed! When the couple first went public with their relationship, fans dug up some of his old quotes and dating history info that kiiiiinda made him seem like, well… a f**kboy. The idea he’s gotten more mature and thoughtful, rising to the occasion of being with his dream girl? That’s great news for doubters!

As for fans unhappy with all her NFL airtime, the coach said:

“There were so many people that were hating the fact that she was being shown on the TV that, you know what? You’re part of our family because you’re now with Travis. So, therefore, you’re our little sister…You’re part of our family.”

Loves it!

Travis has sure come a long ways from his Catching Kelce days! LOLz!

Reactions? Let us know down in the comments!

[Images via E! & KMBC 9/YouTube, & MEGA/WENN]