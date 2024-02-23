Taylor Swift & Travis Kelce's $16k Per Night Hotel Room -- All The Luxurious Deets!

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce are no doubt going to remember their nights in this hotel!

As we’ve been following, the loved up couple have both touched down in Sydney ahead of the pop star’s Eras Tour shows in Oz, and of course they’ve been given a luxurious suite to stay in while enjoying the city! Tay Tay and Trav were already rumored to be staying in the Crown hotel in the presidential suite, and after the NFL star confirmed his presence after he was spotted peeking out the window, we’ve got all the details of the romantic — and EXPENSIVE stay!

The hotel suite on the 88 floor features vast views of the harbor in the luxe Barangaroo neighborhood, with an 860 square foot stomping area for the pair. The sky rise, six-star villa features tons of things to do on their grounds — including upscale restaurants, amenities, and lavish facilities. Nightly rates START at around $25,000 AUD (or $16,300 USD) per night, times that by the four nights she’s guaranteed to be staying and that’s a trip worth 65 THOUSAND bucks! And who knows if she’ll end up staying longer…

The suite is two stories, with the first floor containing a huge living area, kitchen, bar, pool table, and a media room. It also has a dining area that seats 10, plus an office and butler’s quarters — yes, inside the suite! The second floor houses the huge master bedroom and a marble tub with more incredible views overlooking the harbor. There’s a second king-sized bedroom, a sauna, a gym, and a private infinity pool on the open air balcony, too.

Ch-ch-check out some pics of the suite (below):

WOW!!

Talk about a luxe vacay! Although, we’re sure this isn’t something Taylor and Travis aren’t used to! Reactions, Perezcious readers?

