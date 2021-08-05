Brandi Glanville Hospitalized With Horrifying Mystery Infection After Being Warned She 'Could Lose A Limb'!

This is a very scary situation!

Brandi Glanville is used to having her life play out in public (from her Real Housewives storylines to that infamous cheating scandal). Maybe that’s why she decided to share her recent health scare on social media. Or maybe she was just looking to the internet for answers because the cause behind this upsetting affliction is still a mystery!

The reality star first updated followers that something was amiss on Tuesday, writing on Twitter:

“I think I got bit by something in the night! I have so much to do today, I’m not sure I can go to the doctor.”

The tweet was accompanied by a picture of her left hand — which had swelled SEVERAL times larger than normal. Correctly observing that whatever was going on was absolutely not okay, her followers urged the 48-year-old to ignore her plans and get to a hospital ASAP.

Later that day, Brandi returned to Twitter with another update and another snap of her swollen hand — in this one, the red bumps on her thumb looked angrier and even more pronounced. She captioned the shot:

“My little piggy hoofer has an infected bite of some kind (not human) spending my day at ER I wanted to leave but they said I could lose a limb so I’m chilling -ON A TUESDAY!!!!”

LOSE A LIMB?! Jeez, we’re glad she got medical attention for this! That is truly terrifying.

Scarier still was the fact that her doctors still weren’t certain of the cause the next day. The momma of two posted a photo of herself in her hospital bed, adding:

“Hey guys, yes, I was admitted to the hospital yesterday and I have amazing first responders taking care of me! We are not exactly sure what we are dealing with we believe it may be an infected spider bite More tests to run “

Ugh, what a nightmare. Remember that old myth about swallowing spiders in your sleep? We guess a spider is more likely to take a bite out of you than the other way around. How gross!

Luckily, the Bravolebrity later revealed that the “swelling is starting to go down,” so whatever treatment she received for a maybe-spider bite seemed to be working. Amusingly, she also shared a pic of her hospital-issued dinner of a salad and watermelon cup. (She must have been getting pretty bored in there!)

We can’t imagine how scary this must have been for Brandi. Wishing her a full and speedy recovery… and rushing to check our beds for spiders!

