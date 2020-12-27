Got A Tip?

Brandi Glanville

Brandi Glanville & LeAnn Rimes Spend Christmas Together Following Masked Singer Trouble!

Brandi Glanville and LeAnn Rimes hung out for Christmas, two weeks after the Masked Singer controversy!

Well done, you two!

Brandi Glanville spent a cool, calm, and collected Christmas alongside LeAnn Rimes just two weeks after she was accused of throwing shade towards the 38-year-old winner of the reality TV competition show The Masked Singer.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum — who denied she was shading Rimes at the time of the initial controversy earlier this month, for what it’s worth — was clearly all about that holiday cheer in a selfie she snapped with the singer! And for her part, Rimes appeared to be all-in on it, too!

Ch-ch-check out Brandi’s fun time hanging with “the best masked singer of all time” with her Christmas Instagram post (below):

This is magic! It’s what family (and co-parenting) is all about, isn’t it?!

The perfect way to squash whatever drama there might have been!

Let’s just call it a Christmas miracle, then?? LOLz!

What do U think about this, Perezcious readers?? Sound OFF with your take down in the comments (below)!

[Image via Brandi Glanville/Instagram]

Dec 27, 2020 15:44pm PDT

