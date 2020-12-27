Brandi Glanville & LeAnn Rimes Spend Christmas Together Following Masked Singer Trouble!

Well done, you two!

Brandi Glanville spent a cool, calm, and collected Christmas alongside LeAnn Rimes just two weeks after she was accused of throwing shade towards the 38-year-old winner of the reality TV competition show The Masked Singer.

Related: Did Brandi Get Her Sons To Beg Andy Cohen To Get Her Job Back?!

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum — who denied she was shading Rimes at the time of the initial controversy earlier this month, for what it’s worth — was clearly all about that holiday cheer in a selfie she snapped with the singer! And for her part, Rimes appeared to be all-in on it, too!

Ch-ch-check out Brandi’s fun time hanging with “the best masked singer of all time” with her Christmas Instagram post (below):

This is magic! It’s what family (and co-parenting) is all about, isn’t it?!

The perfect way to squash whatever drama there might have been!

Let’s just call it a Christmas miracle, then?? LOLz!

What do U think about this, Perezcious readers?? Sound OFF with your take down in the comments (below)!

[Image via Brandi Glanville/Instagram]