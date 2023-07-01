Bravo Reportedly Searching For ‘New Cast Members’ To Join VPR?!

Could we be seeing some brand new faces on Vanderpump Rules?!

According to Entertainment Tonight on Friday, a source shared that Bravo allegedly “is looking to bring in some new cast members” for season 11 of the reality series – even though production already started earlier this week! The insider said:

“They have started having outbound conversations.”

Related: Sandoval Has Joined Special Forces Amid Scandoval Fallout!

And they’re getting help from the cast with their search, too! The source claimed Lala Kent and Katie Maloney “are looking in their external friend groups to see who might be a good fit for the show.” That could make for an inneresting dynamic in the group. Or are they planning on bringing back former cast members? Potentially Brittany Cartwright and Jax Taylor? The couple have been vocal about wanting to be on the show again over the past few months. Us Weekly reported that Jax was “smiling and grinning like he was telling a secret” while hinting at a VPR return during an Ocean Resort’s 5th birthday celebration at a nightclub in Atlantic City, New Jersey on Friday, saying:

“I’m here to drink, take pictures and talk Vanderpump, and let’s do that for a minute, talk Vanderpump, let’s just say, I will bring it. I will bring it to the people it needs to be brought to. Oh, I said too much, sorry!”

Hmm. We’ll believe it once we see it!

As we mentioned before, filming for the upcoming season has already begun – so Bravo may want to step on it if they hope to incorporate these alleged newbies’ storylines with the current cast! At this time, it seems there are a lot of things up in the air still for Vanderpump Rules – especially whether or not Raquel Leviss plans on returning for season 11. TMZ reported on Friday that negotiations for a new contract for the 28-year-old have started. Meanwhile, a source for Us Weekly claimed she’s “going to be checking out of the mental health facility within the next 10-15 days.” Since she’s in talks to return, this means fans could be seeing her on our screens again. However, the insider noted that she “could choose to stay longer,” so nothing officially has been decided at this time:

“Nothing has been decided yet and it’s all still up in the air. Both sides are hoping they can work something out so that Raquel gets the treatment she needs, and she’s still able to be included in the show.”

We’ll have to see! But perhaps, this is why Bravo is looking for new people to join VPR. Producers could be worried that negotiations with Raquel won’t go the way they hope. Charli Burnett previously said she was debating on whether she’d come back for the next season, so maybe she left! Who knows. But if they add more cast members, they are going to be stepping into a messy aftermath, all thanks to Raquel and Tom Sandoval’s affair behind Ariana Madix’s back.

Do you want to see some fresh blood added to Vanderpump Rules? Or are you hoping for certain former cast members to come back? Do you think Raquel will return? Drop all of your thoughts on Vanderpump Rules in the comments below!

[Image via Vanderpump Rules/Peacock]