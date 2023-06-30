Raquel Leviss’ Negotiations For VPR Season 11 Have Begun -- But There's A Problem…

It looks like Raquel Leviss might be returning to Vanderpump Rules!

As Perezcious readers know, the Bravo series began filming season 11 earlier this week with almost all of the main cast members returning. The only major person missing at this point is — you guessed it — Tom Sandoval‘s new muse. All eyes have been on Raquel to see what she would do following the Scandoval backlash, and now we’re getting some answers!

According to TMZ on Friday, Bravo, the VPR production team, and the 28-year-old’s team began negotiating her new contract this week, just three days ago. While the specifics haven’t been revealed, usually the number 1 issue to address in any entertainment contract is the salary — and considering Raquel’s made the show so popular, we bet she’s coming for her bag!

Interestingly, a larger paycheck (and whatever else she might be negotiating for) might not be a deal-breaker because the discussions are ongoing. That said, there are a few other problems!

Per the insiders, Bravo didn’t want to negotiate with the SUR waitress while she was getting treatment for mental health challenges. Since she’s still checked into a facility, where she’s been for 2 months now, the network didn’t want to make a deal too early (and before she was really ready) because they could potentially face legal issues if she were to backtrack on her progress. So, the good news is that they are in talks because she will leave the facility “soon,” giving the production the green light.

Now, it’s definitely imperative for the teams to figure this deal out quickly because cameras have already started rolling. If it takes too long for Raquel to join, it’ll be hard to incorporate her into the storylines. So timing is of the essence!

That said, we can’t imagine many of her co-stars are going to want to interact with her — unless the producers for ’em to — so that’ll be its own hurdle! Either way, an insider close to the show insisted production is ready for Raquel when she is. So, it seems like she could be back any day now! Reactions? Are you eager for her to return to the show? Let us know (below)!

