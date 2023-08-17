Ariana Madix’s BFF Claims He Did NOT See That NSFW Video Of Rachel Leviss!

Those close to Ariana Madix are setting the record straight about whether her inner circle saw that video of Rachel Leviss!

As you know, the 38-year-old found out about the former pageant queen and Tom Sandoval’s months-long affair when she discovered an intimate video of the two on her then-boyfriend’s phone. And all hell broke loose in the Vanderpump Rules world afterward! Rachel finally opened up about the clip on the Just B podcast months later, insisting it was filmed and shared around without permission. She told host Bethenny Frankel on Wednesday:

“I decided to be adventurous and look at the adult section on the TV, and Tom and I FaceTime a lot. So, it turned into something more of an intimate FaceTime. I expected to have privacy in that moment.”

Then, the 28-year-old had wrapped up a day of press with co-star Scheana Shay when she suddenly received “two screen recorded videos and a text that said, ‘you’re dead to me’ from Ariana. That’s when she not only learned the Something About Her owner knew about the affair, but she had been “recorded without my consent” – much to her horror. And despite sending a cease and desist letter to the cast of Vanderpump Rules since then, she believes Ariana has shown the video to her friends:

“It seems to be that a lot of people have seen it despite my immediate cease and desist letter that went out. She — some of Ariana’s friends have described the video in great detail online, and… she also sent it to me, so, I don’t know who else she sent it to. I wouldn’t be surprised if she sent it to other people, but it’s not legal.”

It’s not looking good for Ariana in terms of the legal department, if this is true! And there seems to be a chance she did show – or at least describe – the contents of the video to others when that fateful day happened. Because as you may recall, Kristen Doute revealed on her podcast during the early days of Scandoval that the reality star saw a screen recording of Rachel and Sandoval “masturbating” over FaceTime. Oof.

While some may think this means Ariana let people see the video, one of her besties is now coming forward to her defense! Bradley Kearns flat-out denied ever watching the NSFW clip on Instagram Stories shortly after the first podcast ep dropped. In fact, he claimed no one had seen it:

“True life: None of us saw the video.”

Hmm…

So does this mean Ariana only told everyone about the contents of the video? Or is he lying to protect Ariana just in case Rachel pursues a lawsuit?

What do you think, Perezcious Readers? Are you buying this? Let us know in the comments below.

[Image via Bradley Kearns/Instagram, Bravo/YouTube]