Sam Asghari Gets NOTHING From Prenup -- But Here’s The S**tty Reason Britney Spears May Still Pay Him!

It appears Sam Asghari has found a loophole in his prenup.

As we all know, Britney Spears and her husband are getting divorced after just 14 months of marriage, and with that has come reports the actor is trying to contest their prenuptial agreement. While it seems highly unlikely that a judge would ever toss out the premarital document — which protects the pop star’s estimated $60 million fortune — she’s likely still going to have to hand over THOUSANDS OF DOLLARS! And it’s all because of a shady divorce tactic!

On Friday, a source with direct knowledge of the prenup in question told TMZ that, as it stands, the fitness trainer gets NOTHING in the event of a divorce. We mean nothing, not even spousal support (which he is currently pushing back against while asking for his wife to pay his legal fees, too). The only thing the Special Ops: Lioness star will get to take with him are any gifts Britney may have given him and his cars. So, that’s not bad. But it’s certainly not as much as we’d assume he wants.

Here’s where things get very innteresting. According to the insiders, there’s an “extensive confidentiality clause” in the prenup that prohibits the Iranian-American model from talking about his relationship with the Toxic artist. Seems reasonable considering he married one of the most famous pop stars in the world!

If followed, it also prohibits him from attempting to profit off the divorce, such as by writing some kind of tell-all or doing an explosive interview about what it was like living with the embattled star. Good!

But…

Just because there’s a clause, it doesn’t mean Sam will abide by it, and herein lies the reason Brit will most likely still be paying up.

Because of the nearly seven years the Hacks star has spent linked to the singer, he has a TON of first-hand knowledge about her life — everything pertaining to their relationship (including any possible arguments) but also any challenges she may have in her personal life. It’s no secret various media outlets would be clambering to get their hands on this inside scoop, so, Britney wouldn’t hesitate to essentially pay Sam hush money to make sure he doesn’t spill the tea. Sources said if there’s any possibility the 29-year-old is going to talk to the media, his estranged wife with gladly pay him for peace of mind.

The sources went on to elaborate on what this would look like, saying both parties’ lawyers will negotiate a deal and the 41-year-old will write Asghari a check for what they predict will be several hundred thousand dollars! Better than millions out of Brit’s pocket, but it’s still a ton of money! Of course, part of this settlement will include another confidentiality clause, this time requiring Sam to return any money he gets if he violates the NDA. Oh, and all of this will be done so they can avoid a trial, as well.

TBH, it’s a shame to see it come to this. We mean, Sam was once the dancer’s closet confidant — so for him to suddenly be able to use this position to his advantage? It’s s**tty. And while it may not be outright blackmail, it sure isn’t much better.

As we’ve reported, right after the split news circulated, Page Six sources claimed Sam was threatening to go public with “extraordinarily embarrassing information about” the mother of two if she didn’t agree to ignore the prenup and pay him what he was asking for. Sam has since denied blackmailing his ex. Even one of his reps, Brandon Cohen of BAC Talent, told The Messenger on Thursday that there’s no truth to the rumors, insisting:

“There are many claims that Sam is challenging the prenup and threatening to exploit his ex-wife with videos. However, all these claims are false, as no negative intention has ever been directed towards her and never will be. Sam has always and will always support her.”

While the initial “blackmail” reports didn’t mention anything about “videos” — just “information” — a totally separate report later alleged the Circus vocalist hooked up with one staff member while another recorded it — and Sam got a hold of the video! If so, that’s a diabolical thing for Sam to threaten to release!

Also, even though his rep may be insisting he’s not contesting the prenup, he is asking for spousal support, which goes against the prenup. His lawyer, Neal Hersh, also noted “there are various items of community and quasi-community assets and debts” he’s still looking into, suggesting he’d like a cut of other shared property not already included in the prenup. So, it would appear he’s challenging some parts of the doc!

Either way, it really feels like Sam is going to get what he wants whether or not he leaks anything. And that kinda sucks, given the circumstances! Thoughts, Perezcious readers? Do u think Britney oughta pay Sam to keep his mouth shut?? Sound OFF (below)!

