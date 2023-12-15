Gospel Singer Pedro Henrique Collapses & Dies Onstage! Just 30 Years Old...

Brazilian gospel singer Pedro Henrique has passed away at the age of 30.

According to CNN Brazil, the musician had been in the middle of performing at a private event in Feira de Santana on Wednesday when he suddenly collapsed and died on stage. An official cause of death has not been determined, but doctors suspect Pedro suffered a heart attack during the show. Jeez. He was so young…

And what makes this tragedy even more heartbreaking? The musician and his wife, Suillan Barreto, had welcomed a baby girl, Zoe, nearly two months ago. So, so sad. Following his death, Pedro’s record label Todah Music released a statement offering their condolences to the family. They wrote on Instagram:

“Pedro was a happy young man, a friend to everyone. Only child. A present husband and a super dedicated father. There is no pastor or Christian in Brazil who says anything other than this: Pedro is simple, he is a believer! What a smile! How nice! What voice! The kind of people that are great to have around! The songs in his voice will not die and his legacy will remain through his wife, his little daughter Zoe and so many lives that were and will be reached by Christ through the records of his voice! To Suilan and all her family and friends, our deepest regret, our respect, full support in all areas we can help, and our sincere hug! We have rejoiced so many times together, and now we weep with those who weep.”

Pedro will be laid to rest at at a cemetery in the city of Porto Seguro, per Brazil’s Radio 93. Our hearts go out to Pedro’s family. May he rest in peace.

